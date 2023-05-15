Honor X6 5G is announced with Snapdragon 480 Plus and 50 MP camera

After launching the Honor X6 last year, the Chinese manufacturer returns with the global launch of a 5G variant.
The Honor X6 5G shares the design and hardware of the previous version, with the main difference being restricted to the processor, replacing MediaTek’s Helio G25 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 Plus.
The Honor X6 5G features a 6.5-inch TFT LCD screen with HD+ resolution, support for a 60Hz refresh rate, and a drop-shaped notch to house the 8-megapixel front sensor.
At the rear, the Honor X6 5G has a triple camera module with a main sensor of 50 megapixels and a pair of auxiliary macro and depth sensors with 2 megapixels each.
Under the hood, the phone features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 Plus platform with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. For power, there is a 5,000mAh battery unit with 22.5W charging support.
As for the operating system, Honor X6 5G hits the market with Android 12 under the Magic UI 6.1 interface.
The Honor X6 5G was announced in silver and blue colors. Unfortunately, the Chinese manufacturer has not revealed its price or in which countries it will be available.