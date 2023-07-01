Honor X50 is listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1; 1.5K screen confirmed

- Advertisement -

Update (7/1/2023) – by DT

O Honor X50 was found in the database of the benchmark platform Geekbench. The device will be released on July 5 in China and has already had some specifications confirmed, such as the 1.5K screen, 100 MP camera It is a 5,800 mAh battery. The device should be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform, released in september 2022. In the reviews of geekbench, The device scored 606 and 2484 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.





Geekbench mentions the platform configuration as having four CPU cores running at 1.80GHz and four CPU cores running at 2.21GHz. The source code for the listing even states that the chip is equipped with the Adreno 710 GPU. The prototype that ran the benchmark has 12 GB of RAM memory on board and operated with the android 13, probably with Magic UI 7.1. It is worth mentioning that the Honor X50 will be the successor of the Honor X40launched last year by the Chinese brand.

According to information previously leaked by Chinese certification authorities, the Honor X50 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint reader. The device is rumored to be offered with 8 and 16 GB of RAM along with the 12 GB model that was tested on the Geekbench. Storage options should be 128, 256 and 512 GB. The device should still support 35W wired charging.

Update (06/30/23) – JB Honor X50 has Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 1.5K screen confirmed in new teasers

After the Digital Chat Station revealed some relevant information, Honor decided to confirm a series of specifications of the new Honor X50 through teasers. - Advertisement - According to the manufacturer, the device will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipsetand it can work together with 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. A second post confirms the final design of the smartphone, showing that it has a display with a hole and curved edges, as well as a rear with a large camera module for the 108 MP main sensor. Check it out below:

According to Honor, the X50's OLED panel supports 1.5K resolution, has a pixel density of 429 ppi and has a built-in fingerprint reader. It should be remembered that the Honor X50 has also had its 5,800 mAh battery confirmed in previous teasers. It will also support 35W fast charging. The other details about the Honor X50 are still kept secret by the manufacturer, but rumors indicate that the device will still have a selfie camera with 8 MP and native Android 13. The launch is scheduled for July 5th.

Update (06/29/23) – JB

Honor X50 has 100 MP camera, curved screen and other confirmed details

The Honor X50 has been having its details revealed “driply” before its official presentation on July 5. Today, a new leak released by Digital Chat Station brought relevant information, such as the presence of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset in the device. In addition, this SoC should work together with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, while the screen will be a 6.78-inch curved OLED. The panel must have 1.5K resolution and support 120 Hz refresh rate. Another relevant detail is on the back, as we will have a 100 MP main sensor. The other cameras did not have their details revealed, but Honor promises to surprise in photographic quality with the X50. Finally, as confirmed by the manufacturer, the X50 should come out of the box with a 5,800 mAh battery that supports 35W fast wired charging, in addition to Android 13 as the operating system. DCS adds that the price of the device should be in the range of 1,000 yuan (~R$ 670), something that should make the X50 one of the cheapest with 5G in China.

Update (06/28/23) – JB

Honor X50 has 5,800 mAh battery confirmed in teaser, but there is a catch

With a launch now confirmed to take place on July 5, the new Honor X50 had its battery capacity confirmed by a teaser published by the manufacturer on social networks. According to Honor, the device will have a powerful 5,800 mAh battery, which means a growth of 700 mAh compared to its predecessor. However, battery growth can make your Honor X50 charge slower. That’s because the 3C-certified charger is 35W, a 5W reduction compared to the Honor X40 accessory. Check out the teaser:

It must be remembered that the Honor X50 has already undergone certification at TENAA. Therefore, we know that this device will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 1.5K and a rate of 120 Hz. The device’s chipset will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and it can work with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. For photos, the Honor X50 will have a 108 MP main camera, which is accompanied by a 2 MP sensor. The front one is 8 MP. Complete the set, Android 13 as operating system. The launch price is still uncertain.

Update (06/26/2023) – MR

Honor X50 release date and design revealed after specs leak

Honor has confirmed that it will make the Honor X50 official at an event in China in July, 5th. Along with the announcement, the Chinese manufacturer published a promotional poster that reveals the rear design of the cell phone. Apparently he’s the model ALI-AN00 certified in May by the Chinese authority TENAA. Like its predecessor, it will have a circular camera module with two sensors and an LED flash.

In the center of the camera module of the Honor X50, there is the inscription “Matrix AI Vision Camera” and that the main sensor has 108 megapixels. In addition to the TENAA certification, the mobile also appeared in the Chinese authority with support for 35W charging. According to the TENAA listing, the Honor X50 will come with a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 2625 x 1200 pixels with an under-display fingerprint reader. Under the hood, it will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

For power, it should pack a large 5,700mAh battery unit. As for the operating system, the Honor X50 will come standard with Android 13 under the Magic UI interface. The photographic set will bring a 2 megapixel auxiliary sensor, in addition to the aforementioned 108 megapixel main sensor. In addition to the Honor X50, the Chinese manufacturer is also preparing to launch the foldable Honor Magic V2. Pro. According to a leak, the cell phone will be made official in August.

Update (02/06/2023) – MR

Honor X50 has 120 Hz screen, 5,800 mAh battery and more specs confirmed in certification

The Honor X50, which has code ALI-AN00was recently certified by the Chinese regulatory body TENAA, bringing several specifications, such as a screen with support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a battery unit of 5,800 mAh. Now, the cell phone has appeared in the database of another regulatory body in the country that has confirmed the charging speed of the Honor X50.

As seen in the image below, Honor is expected to ship a charger coded HN-110320C00 / HN-110320C01 in the box of the Honor X50. Apparently your charging will support 35W. According to specifications confirmed at TENAA, the Honor X50 will feature a 6.78-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution (2,652 x 1,200 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In dimensions, the device will have a thickness of 7.98 millimeters and weigh 185 grams.

In the photographic set, the Honor X50 should bring a 108-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel auxiliary one. For selfies and video calls, an 8-megapixel front sensor is expected. As for the operating system, the cell phone will come standard with Android 13 under the Magic UI interface. Under the hood, it will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB internal storage, plus an under-screen fingerprint reader. The cell phone will arrive as the successor to the Honor X40 5G and there is still no official date to be announced. By the number of certifications, this should happen in the next few weeks.

Update (5/26/23) – JB

Honor X50 has 120 Hz screen, 5,800 mAh battery and more specs confirmed at TENAA

After having its first aesthetic details revealed, the new Honor X50 has now undergone certification at TENAA and has had all its specifications confirmed. According to the regulatory agency, the device has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen that offers 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, the processor apparently is Snapdragon 6 Gen 1and it works with several options of RAM and internal storage: 8GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB

16GB + 512GB There is no MicroSD card slot.

On the rear set of cameras, the Honor X50 should be announced with a 108 MP main sensor and a 2 MP auxiliary lens for macro shots. Selfies are guaranteed by the 8 MP sensor. Complete the set, the 5,800 mAh battery with support for fast charging and Android 13 as the operating system. For now, the manufacturer still does not inform when the device will be launched.

Original text (02/05/23)

Beautiful?! Honor X50 has design revealed with circular module and flat screen

The Honor X50 should be the next smartphone to be officially launched by the Chinese manufacturer. Earlier this week, a leaker used the Weibo social network to share a rendering of the new device. The biggest highlight goes to its back, since it is very similar to the Honor X40. That is, we have a large circular camera module that delivers two sensors and an LED flash at the top. The biggest change is on the front, since the curved edges of its predecessor should give way to a flat screen with few edges. See the image below for all the details: