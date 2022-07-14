Honor X40i: very thin, with a fast charge of 40W and a unique design in its camera

After last year’s Honor X30i, the company has its successor ready with some specs that improve and others that seem to regress. Along the way, Honor finds her own with a module for s with a unique design. By comparison, the Honor X30i was basically an iPhone.

The Honor X40i is a mid-range 5G mobile with Dimensity 700 and a 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen that stands out for its design, its slim profile and its fast . Let’s see what awaits us in this new Honor terminal.

Technical sheet of the Honor X40i

Honor X40i Screen LCD 6.7″

FullHD+ Dimensions and weight 162.9 x 74.5 x 7.43mm

8 / 12GB Storage 128 / 256GB Frontal camera 8MP f/2.0 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

2MP f/2.4 Drums 4,000mAh

40W fast charge Operating system android 12

MagicUI 6.1 connectivity 5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

side fingerprint reader Price From 236 euros to change

A very fine mid-range

If the Honor X40i has not changed in anything with respect to its predecessor, it is in its slim profile and straight edges. Are 7.43 millimeters thick and the good news is that the headphone jack remains.

In profile, the Honor X40i could still be mistaken for an iPhone, but everything changes when you take a look at one of its sides. In front, the terminal mounts an LCD screen of 6.7 inches and Full HD + resolution with the perforated front camera. On this occasion, the refresh rate remains at 60 Hz.

Behind, the Honor X40i is even more original with camera module, taking the idea of ​​the two huge circles that the company has incorporated into various designs a little further, with one part overlapping. This is also accompanied by some somewhat eccentric “glitter” finishes.

For photography, the Honor X40i packs an 8-megapixel front camera and a dual-lens primary shooter. The main camera is 50 megapixels, accompanied by a secondary sensor of 2 megapixels. It therefore has one less lens than the Honor X30i.

With Dimensity 700 on board, the Honor X40i ups the ante in RAM, with versions with 8 and 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage and mounts a 4,000 mAh capacity battery that support 40W fast charge. The fingerprint reader is on one side.

Versions and prices of the Honor X40i

The Honor X40i has been initially announced in China and we still don’t know if it will go on sale globally. Is available in four colors: Rose Galaxy, Silver, Green and Black and in these configurations:

Honor X40i 8+128GB : 1,599 yuan, about 236 euros to change.

Honor X40i 8+256GB : 1,799 yuan, about 266 euros to change.

Honor X40i 12+256GB: 1,999 yuan, about 296 euros to change.

More information | Honor