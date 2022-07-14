HomeMobileAndroidHonor X40i: very thin, with a fast charge of 40W and a...

Honor X40i: very thin, with a fast charge of 40W and a unique design in its camera

By Brian Adam
Honor X40i: very thin, with a fast charge of 40W and a unique design in its camera
honor x40i: very thin, with a fast charge of 40w
After last year’s Honor X30i, the company has its successor ready with some specs that improve and others that seem to regress. Along the way, Honor finds her own design with a module for cameras with a unique design. By comparison, the Honor X30i was basically an iPhone.

The Honor X40i is a mid-range 5G mobile with Dimensity 700 and a 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen that stands out for its design, its slim profile and its 40W fast charge. Let’s see what awaits us in this new Honor terminal.

Technical sheet of the Honor X40i

Honor X40i

Screen

LCD 6.7″
FullHD+

Dimensions and weight

162.9 x 74.5 x 7.43mm
175g

Processor

Dimension 700

RAM

8 / 12GB

Storage

128 / 256GB

Frontal camera

8MP f/2.0

Rear camera

50MP f/1.8
2MP f/2.4

Drums

4,000mAh
40W fast charge

Operating system

android 12
MagicUI 6.1

connectivity

5G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
USB-C
jack

Others

side fingerprint reader

Price

From 236 euros to change

A very fine mid-range

If the Honor X40i has not changed in anything with respect to its predecessor, it is in its slim profile and straight edges. Are 7.43 millimeters thick and the good news is that the headphone jack remains.

In profile, the Honor X40i could still be mistaken for an iPhone, but everything changes when you take a look at one of its sides. In front, the terminal mounts an LCD screen of 6.7 inches and Full HD + resolution with the perforated front camera. On this occasion, the refresh rate remains at 60 Hz.

borders

Behind, the Honor X40i is even more original with camera module, taking the idea of ​​the two huge circles that the company has incorporated into various designs a little further, with one part overlapping. This is also accompanied by some somewhat eccentric “glitter” finishes.

For photography, the Honor X40i packs an 8-megapixel front camera and a dual-lens primary shooter. The main camera is 50 megapixels, accompanied by a secondary sensor of 2 megapixels. It therefore has one less lens than the Honor X30i.

Photo

With Dimensity 700 on board, the Honor X40i ups the ante in RAM, with versions with 8 and 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage and mounts a 4,000 mAh capacity battery that support 40W fast charge. The fingerprint reader is on one side.

Versions and prices of the Honor X40i

colorhonor

The Honor X40i has been initially announced in China and we still don’t know if it will go on sale globally. Is available in four colors: Rose Galaxy, Silver, Green and Black and in these configurations:

  • Honor X40i 8+128GB: 1,599 yuan, about 236 euros to change.

  • Honor X40i 8+256GB: 1,799 yuan, about 266 euros to change.

  • Honor X40i 12+256GB: 1,999 yuan, about 296 euros to change.

More information | Honor

