honor x40i: exquisite design to dominate the mid range

The Asian manufacturer is gaining more and more weight in the telephone sector with a very complete catalog. A few days ago we learned of the existence of your next tablet. And now they just introduced the X40i.

The successor to its latest and spectacular mid-range Honor X30i arrives at Honor. His new smartphone is of course presented with improved specifications, in addition to an important change in its camera module. This is how they have presented their new Honor X40i.

This new terminal of the Asian company is a 5G model, and as we mentioned at the beginning, it belongs to your mid-range devices. Next, we will explain everything that comes with this new smartphone.

A simply

As a good successor to the Honor X30i, the new X40i retains the finest aesthetics with straight edges. And it is that its thickness is only 7.43 millimeters. Despite this, the model retains its headphone jack.

Moving on to the back of the Honor X40i, we find a completely new camera module, two large overlapping circles. Also highlight the detail of certain finishes with glitter, a very different touch and that makes the difference without a doubt.

If we go to your screen, mount a LCD panel with a diagonal of 6.7 inches and Full HD + resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate and with its selfie camera housed in a hole located in the upper central part. In addition, the fingerprint reader is housed on one side.

The main camera of this rear module is 50 megapixelsand is accompanied by another 2-megapixel camera, while the selfie camera is 8-megapixel.

Under the hood of this terminal from the Asian manufacturer, we find a Dimension 700 processor. As for its RAM, we can find it with two versions, 8 and 12 GBalong with two other storage versions, these being 128 and 256GB. Along with this, a battery with a capacity of 4,000 mAh and support for fast charging of 40W.

This is what the Honor X40i will cost

As it’s usual, the new Honor X40i has only been announced in China, and it is unknown if the terminal will be launched on the global market. In addition, this comes available in four colors, green, black, silver and Rose Galaxy. Next, we leave you all its versions and prices.

Honor X40i 8GB and 128GB: 1,599 yuan, about 235 euros to change.

Honor X40i 8GB and 256GB: 1,799 yuan, about 265 euros to change.

Honor X40i 12 + 256 GB: 1,999 yuan, about 296 euros to change

