Honor X40 coming soon, the new series will be presented on September 15th

honor-70-looks-like-a-huawei-smartphone-but-has-google-services/">Honor is preparing to make its debut on the market new X40 series anticipated last July by the X40i model and now ready to welcome smartphones X40 It is probably – X40 Max. The announcement was made by the same Chinese brand on Weibo: appointment on 15th.

So room for the X series after unveiling for Europe Honor 70. Initially the reference market will be the Chinese one, we will see if in the future the availability of X40 will also be extended to the Old Continent. A device equipped with curved OLED display, while the rumored Max variant will be limited to an LCD panel. This second version – with a certainly generous screen but whose diagonal is not yet known – should also be equipped with one dual rear camera and a wired fast charging battery a 40W.

REAR PHOTO MODULE: A SINGLE RING?

We have seen how the Honor 40i is a smartphone that focuses decisively on the aesthetic impact – especially in the Rose Galaxy glitter coloring – with an 8-shaped rear photographic module. It is not yet clear what we will find on the Honor X40, even if the teaser image published from the company leads us to think that on the back there will be a different layout than what we find on the 40i. It should therefore be more similar to Honor Magic 4 Pro – HERE in our review – with a single ring that occupies the entire upper area of ​​the body.