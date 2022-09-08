Honor X40: Chinese reveals OLED display and leak shows full design of the device

Update (09/07/2022) – PF

After having its release date confirmed for the upcoming September 15th, the Honor X40 had some more of its details revealed; both by Honor itself, and by leaks. According to the company itself, its new smartphone will feature an OLED with rounded corners with a color depth of 10 bits. Check out the image released by the company:

In addition to the image published by Honor itself, a leak revealed the complete of the . Listed on JD.com – famous Chinese e-commerce site – before its launch, the device should bring a design similar to that seen on the Honor X9 and X30, with the rear cameras arranged in a ring aligned to the top of the device. ASUS AI Overclocking, AI Cooling and AI Networking: what are they and what do they do? In the center of the circle, the "Matrix AI Vision Camera" reveals the company's focus on betting, probably, on something more focused on software for image processing – even because we see, here, only two rear sensors accompanied by an LED flash, located between the cameras, on top of the ring.

As for the design of the front, nothing new. Apparently, we will have a display with the aforementioned rounded edges, “falling” to the sides of the device, and a hole at the top reserved for the front camera. On the sides, only the volume and power buttons. At the top, we are likely to see an infrared sensor next to the noise-canceling microphone. As said, the Honor X40 should be announced next week, on September 15th. According to previous rumors, it seems that the new line will have two devices: Honor X40 and Honor X40 Max. According to sources, the Max variant should be the most expensive among the releases, despite having an LCD display.

Honor to announce new X40 line phones next week

Honor has already announced the Honor X40i in July this year and the Chinese has just confirmed that this line will continue to grow with yet another important announcement that will be made next week. The launch invitation was posted by Honor on its official Weibo account.

The new devices will be announced in september 15th, on Thursday of next week, in China. The manufacturer is expected to present the Honor X40 5G and the Honor X40 Max, with the X40 expected to have a curved OLED screen and the X40 Max to arrive with a full-sized LCD display.

It is also expected that both models will have a dual main camera, but with a different design than the one seen on the Honor X40i that is on the cover of this article. This possibility is reinforced by the image above, where we see only a single ring that should circle both sensors on the back of the devices, as seen on the Honor Magic 4 Pro. Is it profitable to invest in influencers? A Spanish 'app' is able to measure it Finally, next week's two launches should also have 40W fast charging, just like the Honor X40i.

