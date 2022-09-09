honor x40, almost official design before launch: here it is

- Advertisement -

Major leak on honor-x40i-knows-how-to-get-noticed-china-prices/">Honor X40, the company’s smartphone next to the official presentation. Actually X40 should be a range also composed of a Max variant, but it is on the “standard” Honor X40 that some unexpected preview information has arrived. Of positive there is another aspect, namely that technically we cannot speak of rumors but of more than reliable information.

In fact, to reveal them was on the one hand Honor itself through the Weibo account, e on the other, the well-known Chinese online shopping portal JD who created the X40 product page. Not an unusual practice if you consider that it lacks any information of a technical nature or price, but the unusual thing is the fact that the images item is already on sale: there is the teaser distributed a few hours by the official channels Honor, but also numerous renderings that show the device from every angle, the typical ones that can be found on online stores such as Amazon or, in fact, JD when pre-orders or sales are opened.

HONOR X40 IS ‘NAKED’, BUT THERE IS STILL LITTLE ON THE SPECIFICATIONS

Like this Honor X40 is official one week after launch. The smartphone looks more than pleasant, with a large display with curved edges completely free of bezels, and a sober but at the same time captivating rear surface: the two-element camera group plus LED flash is ring, in the center the initials Matrix AI camera which distinguishes the company’s most recent products, including Honor 70, recently available in Italy (here our preview with video).

Honor would have liked to warm up the fans with the teaser published on Weibo in which the upper front area of ​​the smartphone is highlighted, but the images of JD intervened in a slip. Not bad, because the teaser gives us the opportunity to get a preview of some technical aspects of Honor X40. The display for example, that will be a 10-bit OLED or the presence of a infrared emitter on the frame, in correspondence with the hole for the front camera.

For the rest we will have to wait an almost exact week: on September 15th the company will remove the veils from the two smartphones.