HomeMobileAndroidHonor X40 5G: a tall design for a mid-range that offers more...

Honor X40 5G: a tall design for a mid-range that offers more than it seems

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Honor X40 5G: a tall design for a mid-range that offers more than it seems
honor x40 5g: a tall design for a mid range that
- Advertisement -

The honor X40i was the one that paved the way for a new family of terminals from the eastern manufacturer that is now growing with a new product that is located in the mid-range, although wanting to take one more step for power. We talk about new Honor X40 5G of the brand that has become official in your country.

The new phone bets on a Qualcomm brain, the Snapdragon 695, which is already the last of its old nomenclature and category due to the arrival of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. But in addition to that, the new Honor X40 5G offers us quite interesting features adorned by your software, then we also have virtual RAM in this model. And up to an additional 7GB, nothing more and nothing less.

- Advertisement -

Fornite players can now share live streams on Houseparty
  • TAGS

Technical sheet of the Honor X40 5G

Honor X40 5G

Screen
- Advertisement -

6.67-inch OLED
Ratio 20:9
Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080
120Hz refresh
800 nits maximum brightness

Processor

Snapdragon 695
- Advertisement -

Versions

6GB/128GB
8GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
12GB/256GB
Virtual RAM up to 7GB

rear cameras

Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8
Depth: 2 megapixels

Frontal camera

Instagram’s new security feature to help protect accounts

8 megapixels

Drums

5,000mAh
Fast charging up to 40W

System

android 12
MagicUI 6.1

connectivity

5G
Wifi
Bluetooth
gps
usb type c

Dimensions and weight

Determined

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

Huge quantities of Sahara sand identified from space

From 215 euros to change

An OLED mid-range to pay close attention to

Honor X40 5G

The new Honor X40 5G arrives on the market sporting a screen 6.67-inch OLED diagonally perforated in the middle for the front camera (8 megapixels) and with curved edges. The screen has a 20:9 ratio and a FullHD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. It also refreshes at 120Hz and has a maximum brightness of 800 nits. Under it hides the fingerprint reader of the device.

The processor chosen for this Honor is the Snapdragon 695 from Qualcomm that is accompanied by three versions of RAM and two of internal storage that puts four models on sale: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. All of them can see their RAM expanded with up to an extra 7GB thanks to Magic UI 6.0, the Honor layer that covers the phone’s Android 12.

In rear cameras we have a couple made up of a 50 megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens and 2 megapixels for depth readings. In terms of battery we have an internal battery of 5,000 mAh with fast charge up to 40W. The phone comes with 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer.

Versions and prices of the Honor X40 5G

The model lands for now in China, its country of origin. There, the Honor X40 5G is marketed in three colors (Colourful Cloud, Mo Yuqing and Magic Night Black) and in its four memory and storage versions at the following price:

  • Honor X40 5G with 6GB/128GB: 1,499 yuan or 215 euros to change
  • Honor X40 5G with 8GB/128GB: 1,699 yuan or 243 euros to change
  • Honor X40 5G with 8GB/256GB: 1,999 yuan or 286 euros to change
  • Honor X40 5G with 12GB/256GB: 2,299 yuan or 328 euros to change

Via | Gizmochina

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Hardware

Radeon RTX 7000: AMD Says “Bigger Is Not Necessarily Best”

AMD and Nvidia are fighting an endless battle. While Nvidia is to present...
Europe

Resistance leader Massoud sees “opportunity for success” in Afghanistan

The leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan Ahmad Massoud has called on...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.