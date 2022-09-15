Honor X40 5G: a tall design for a mid-range that offers more than it seems

The X40i was the one that paved the way for a new family of terminals from the eastern manufacturer that is now growing with a new product that is located in the mid-range, although wanting to take one more step for power. We talk about new Honor X40 5G of the brand that has become official in your country.

The new phone bets on a Qualcomm brain, the Snapdragon 695, which is already the last of its old nomenclature and category due to the arrival of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. But in addition to that, the new Honor X40 5G us quite interesting features adorned by your software, then we also have virtual RAM in this model. And up to an additional 7GB, nothing more and nothing less.

- Advertisement -

Technical sheet of the Honor X40 5G

Honor X40 5G Screen - Advertisement - 6.67-inch OLED

Ratio 20:9

Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080

120Hz refresh

800 nits maximum brightness Processor Snapdragon 695 - Advertisement - Versions 6GB/128GB

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB/256GB

Virtual RAM up to 7GB rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.8

Depth: 2 megapixels Frontal camera Instagram’s new security feature to help protect accounts 8 megapixels Drums 5,000mAh

Fast charging up to 40W System android 12

MagicUI 6.1 connectivity 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth

gps

usb type c Dimensions and weight Determined Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Price Huge quantities of Sahara sand identified from space From 215 euros to change

An OLED mid-range to pay close attention to

The new Honor X40 5G arrives on the market sporting a screen 6.67-inch OLED diagonally perforated in the middle for the front camera (8 megapixels) and with curved edges. The screen has a 20:9 ratio and a FullHD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. It also refreshes at 120Hz and has a maximum brightness of 800 nits. Under it hides the fingerprint reader of the device.

The processor chosen for this Honor is the Snapdragon 695 from Qualcomm that is accompanied by three versions of RAM and two of internal storage that puts four models on sale: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. All of them can see their RAM expanded with up to an extra 7GB thanks to Magic UI 6.0, the Honor layer that covers the phone’s Android 12.

In rear cameras we have a couple made up of a 50 megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens and 2 megapixels for depth readings. In terms of battery we have an internal battery of 5,000 mAh with fast charge up to 40W. The phone comes with 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer.

Versions and prices of the Honor X40 5G

The model lands for now in China, its country of origin. There, the Honor X40 5G is marketed in three colors (Colourful Cloud, Mo Yuqing and Magic Night Black) and in its four memory and storage versions at the following price:

Honor X40 5G with 6GB/128GB : 1,499 yuan or 215 euros to change

: 1,499 yuan or 215 euros to change Honor X40 5G with 8GB/128GB : 1,699 yuan or 243 euros to change

: 1,699 yuan or 243 euros to change Honor X40 5G with 8GB/256GB : 1,999 yuan or 286 euros to change

: 1,999 yuan or 286 euros to change Honor X40 5G with 12GB/256GB: 2,299 yuan or 328 euros to change

Via | Gizmochina