Honor X30 is presented with one of the largest screens in the mid-range

Closing its first full year outside the Huawei environment, Honor has just presented its last smartphone of this 2021, the Honor X30, which arrives as one of the best representatives of the main focus of this company, with a mid-range device with small details that will make it not only stand out from other terminals, but will also give it a little extra appeal to devices of larger ranges.

Specifications Honor X30

Operating system Android 11 customized with Magic UI 5.0 layer Screen 6.81-inch 120Hz IPS LCD screen Resolution FullHD +: 2376 x 1080 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Memory 6 or 8 GB of RAM Storage 128 or 256 GB of storage Frontal camera 16 MP Rear camera Quadruple configuration:

48 MP

2 MP depth

2 MP macro Connectivity Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, Dual-SIM, NFC, USB-C Battery 4,800 mAh with 66W fast charge Dimensions 166.07 x 75.78 x 8.05 mm Weight 189 grams

And it is that this time Honor has opted for the inclusion of a huge 6.81-inch IPS LCD panel with a Full HD + resolution and high refresh rate up to 120Hz, which makes the most of the front space with the almost complete elimination of the side and top bezels and the inclusion of a small hole for its front camera.

So, as we said, the Honor X30 will continue to be oriented to the mid-range, equipping a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, one of the latest additions of 5G to the mid-range presented this year; which will be accompanied by configurations of up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage. A spec that will continue to shine with your drum kit from 4,800 mAh, backed by a powerful system of 66W fast charge, figure worthy of the high-end.

On the other hand, its photographic section is somewhat more modest, although equally sufficient, with its main camera 48 megapixels and two secondary 2 megapixel sensors for macro and depth, completed by the aforementioned front selfie camera, with a 16 megapixel sensor.

Availability and price

At the moment, the Honor X30 has only been presented in China under a base price that will start at 1499 yuan for the 6 + 128 GB model (approximately 210 euros), without knowing for the moment its arrival date or availability to the rest of the international markets. And it is that although the presence of a 5G processor would hinder its entry into the United States, for the moment Honor is still a fairly established brand within Europe.