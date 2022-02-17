Tech NewsMobile

HONOR will introduce the HONOR Magic4 on February 28

On the occasion of the celebration of MWC 2022, HONOR has announced that it will officially present its new premium flagship, the series HONOR Magic4.

The presentation will take place at a launch event that will take place in Barcelona on February 28.

Earlier this year, HONOR announced its first Magic V foldable flagship in China, featuring an iconic and innovative design.

With the upcoming release of the HONOR Magic4 series at MWC, the company hopes to continue to amaze with “the Power of Magic.”


Previous articleThis is what the new OPPO Find X5 look like
HONOR will introduce the HONOR Magic4 on February 28

