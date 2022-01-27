Honor will bring “the power of Magic” to Mobile World Congress 2022

A few weeks ago, Honor introduced its first Magic V foldable smartphone in China, and now it looks like the company might announce it globally.

According to a press release, Honor will attend the Mobile World Congress, which makes it one of the few brands that have so decisively confirmed their presence at the event. In recent weeks, manufacturers such as Lenovo and Sony have announced that they will not attend.

Honor will hold a launch event on February 28 at 13:00 CET, where he will present a “Amazing range of products.”

We at HONOR are delighted to announce our participation in MWC 2022, where we will launch an amazing range of products.

The event will take place on February 28 at 1 p.m. (local time), both in person in Barcelona and online through our streaming.

At this event, Honor will bring “the power of magic”, so it seems obvious that it will present a new Magic smartphone.

In theory, Honor could unveil the Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, and Magic 3 Pro Plus, and not just the Magic V, so we’ll have to keep an eye out.

The launch of the new smartphones should also mark the Magic UI 6.0 global debut. Honor bases its latest smartphone OS on Android 12, unlike Huawei with EMUI 12, which is based on Android 10.