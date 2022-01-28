Honor will be there at the Mobile World Congress 2022: here is the date and time of the event

Honor she’s back, and she’s going to let everyone know, and in no uncertain terms. Starting with Honor 50, which arrived in Italy a few months ago (and which we obviously reviewed), the brand has in fact freed itself from the limitations imposed by the US ban, being able to offer its smartphones complete with Google services again. A fundamental element to conquer an important slice of the market in the West.
And therefore it is not surprising to know that Honor will be present live at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, which will take place from 28 to 3 March. The Chinese brand announced today the date and time of its event to be held on February 28, 2022 at 1 pm (Italian) in two ways: live in Barcelona, and also online through the livestream that will allow everyone to stay updated on upcoming news.
A confirmation, that of Honor, which is good for the whole event: remember that in 2020 the MWC due to the pandemic emergency was not held, while in 2021 it was postponed to June and was carried out in a hybrid format. This year’s edition should be much closer to the glories of the past, but the Omicron variant has again mixed up the cards on the table, and in these days we have seen the first defections related to MWC 2022, namely those of Sony and Lenovo .
Returning to Honor, however, at the moment the information stops here: the image used to introduce the event is abstract, and does not help to understand what the protagonists of the keynote could be. Even the title, “The Power of Magic“, it’s too vague considering that Honor makes great use of the term”Magic“to characterize a wide variety of its products. In the press release, the company does not go too far, keeping a particularly buttoned-up profile and limiting itself – for now – to talking about an opportunity to” cknow in real time the latest HONOR innovations in the technological field“There is no doubt, therefore, that as it was easy to assume it will not be just smartphones.
To find out more, however, it seems that we will not have to wait for the month that separates us from February 28: Honor has in fact announced that in the next few days further information relating to the event will be published on the dedicated website (which you can find at the link in SOURCE).