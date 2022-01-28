Honor will be there at the Mobile World Congress 2022: here is the date and time of the event

And therefore it is not surprising to know that Honor will be present live at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, which will take place from 28 to 3 March. The Chinese brand announced today the date and time of its event to be held on February 28, 2022 at 1 pm (Italian) in two ways: live in Barcelona, ​​and also online through the livestream that will allow everyone to stay updated on upcoming news.

A confirmation, that of Honor, which is good for the whole event: remember that in 2020 the MWC due to the pandemic emergency was not held, while in 2021 it was postponed to June and was carried out in a hybrid format. This year’s edition should be much closer to the glories of the past, but the Omicron variant has again mixed up the cards on the table, and in these days we have seen the first defections related to MWC 2022, namely those of Sony and Lenovo .