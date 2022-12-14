Honor will announce the new Magic Vs on November 23 in China

As expected, Honor will announce its new foldable smartphone next November 23rd. The presentation will be held in China starting at 2.30 pm local time, which corresponds to 7.30 am in Italy. According to what was confirmed by the CEO of the company during a question and answer session on the Chinese social network Weibo, after an initial phase of availability on the Chinese market only, it would subsequently also be marketed globally.

According to rumors, theHonor Magic Vs, queso the name of the device, it would mostly be a refresh of the Magic V launched by the Chinese company at the beginning of the year. However, there would also be in the pipeline a completely renovated Honor Magic V2.

Magic V was launched earlier this year in China

The event teaser reveals only minor cosmetic changes with flattened edges, no longer rounded, in line with current design trends. The rear photographic compartment is not shown but instead a hole is visible in the interior that will house the front camera, probably from 42MP as on the Magic V that on the back hwith three 50MP sensors.

As for the hardware part, the adoption of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is assumed while the other features could remain almost completely unchanged including, remember, an internal 7.9-inch display with refresh rate up to 90Hz and one 6.45-inch external and up to 120Hz refresh, both OLEDs with 100% DCI-P3 support. Honor Magic V was the first IMAX Enhanced certified foldable smartphone.