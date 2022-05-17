Honor Watch GS 3 arrives in Spain with improved monitoring accuracy

After its first presentation at MWC 2022, the new Honor Watch GS 3 is finally available in our country, the company’s new wearable that comes along with advanced health control functions and an elegant design that will fit perfectly with our daily activities.

We are facing a smartwatch that points to a premium range, with a 46 millimeter sphere (with thickness is 10.5mm) made of 316L stainless steel, and a design inspired by conventional analog watches that give it a more sober and elegant character, while maintaining a minimum weight of just 44 grams. Plus, this oversized design will gather inside a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x466 pixelsor what is the same, up to 326 pixels per inch.

Although curiously, the health section will be one of the main features that the Honor Watch GS 3 bets on. Based on the outstanding R&D capabilities of Honor, the HONOR Watch GS 3 is the brand’s first smartwatch equipped with advanced 8-channel PPG heart rate sensors to capture more optical signals.

Using an Artificial Intelligence-based heart rate monitoring engine and multiple fusion algorithms to cancel movement “noise” during exercise, intelligently achieving more accurate data collection, accelerating running time with lower consumption of energy. Some functions that will achieve improve the accuracy of heart rate monitoring by more than 97%providing users with accurate data and a better understanding of their physical conditions in real time.

In addition, we will have the presence of other sensors to blood oxygen measurement (SpO2), sleep tracking and even atmospheric pressure. All this without sacrificing the basic capabilities of this type of device, with smart applications for the use of the functions of our associated smartphone (such as music, time, alarms, etc.), as well as the presence of up to 100 training modesor a GNSS-compatible dual-frequency (L1 and L5) integrated GPS chip.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Honor Watch GS 3 on the brand’s official website, available for purchase under three color versions, with a Midnight Black version that will establish its base price at 229 eurosand two special variants with the colors Ocean Blue and Classic Gold, which will amount to 249 euros.