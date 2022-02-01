Honor updates the MagicBook 16 with a premium design and higher performance

Beyond its latest announcements in the world of smartphones, Honor has been standing out in the laptop market for some time, with its MagicBook family. A family that has been updated today with the new MagicBook 16 2022its largest laptops, which come accompanied by a premium design and performance improvement.

Equipped with a 16.1-inch anti-glare IPS display with slim 5.1mm thick bezels, achieving an 87.3% screen-to-body ratio and a wide 170-degree viewing angle for an enhanced viewing experience. In addition, this screen has a high refresh rate of up to 144 Hzas well as a wide color gamut of 100% sRGB, a brightness of 300 nits, and a TÜV Low Blue Light certification.

Qualities that make it a really interesting alternative for those who are looking for a single device to combine all their work, leisure and gaming activities, and who spend long periods of the day in front of the screen.

And it is that in fact the new MagicBook 16 will maintain the design of the rest of its family, with an aluminum metal body that maintains great resistance under a light weight of just 1.84 kilogramsmaking it the ideal choice for those looking for flexibility and want to use their device anywhere.





In fact, this laptop has a 56 Wh battery, which provides up to 8 hours of operation for daily office work and supports up to 8.8 hours of video playback. With the new 65W portable charger, HONOR MagicBook 16 can be charged to 50% in 30 minutes, and to 100% in about 1.5 hours.

As for its interior, as the company previously announced, the Honor MagicBook 16 will work exclusively with Ryzen 5000 series processors up to the R5-5600H, which promises a performance increase of up to 26% compared to the previous generation and up to 15% improved graphics performance, making it perfect for gaming and processing heavy media files, including photos, videos, as well as editing software.

All this accompanied by a configuration of up to 512GB of storage, 16GB of dual-channel RAM, and GPU options up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. On the other hand, this model will have other advantages such as the presence of Nahimic Immersive Audio speakers on the sides of the keyboard, which will allow greater immersion in the gaming experience.

Although at the moment the company has not set a specific date or price for the new MagicBook 16, it has already assured that it will be available in Spain soon through its website.