Search here...
Tech NewsLaptops

Honor updates the MagicBook 16 with a premium design and higher performance

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Beyond its latest announcements in the world of smartphones, Honor has been standing out in the laptop market for some time, with its MagicBook family. A family that has been updated today with the new MagicBook 16 2022its largest laptops, which come accompanied by a premium design and performance improvement.

Equipped with a 16.1-inch anti-glare IPS display with slim 5.1mm thick bezels, achieving an 87.3% screen-to-body ratio and a wide 170-degree viewing angle for an enhanced viewing experience. In addition, this screen has a high refresh rate of up to 144 Hzas well as a wide color gamut of 100% sRGB, a brightness of 300 nits, and a TÜV Low Blue Light certification.

Read:

HUAWEI P40 Pro still the best for photos. Here is the comparison with other top of the range

Qualities that make it a really interesting alternative for those who are looking for a single device to combine all their work, leisure and gaming activities, and who spend long periods of the day in front of the screen.

And it is that in fact the new MagicBook 16 will maintain the design of the rest of its family, with an aluminum metal body that maintains great resistance under a light weight of just 1.84 kilogramsmaking it the ideal choice for those looking for flexibility and want to use their device anywhere.

Honor Magic Book 16
Honor Magic Book 16
Honor Magic Book 16


In fact, this laptop has a 56 Wh battery, which provides up to 8 hours of operation for daily office work and supports up to 8.8 hours of video playback. With the new 65W portable charger, HONOR MagicBook 16 can be charged to 50% in 30 minutes, and to 100% in about 1.5 hours.

As for its interior, as the company previously announced, the Honor MagicBook 16 will work exclusively with Ryzen 5000 series processors up to the R5-5600H, which promises a performance increase of up to 26% compared to the previous generation and up to 15% improved graphics performance, making it perfect for gaming and processing heavy media files, including photos, videos, as well as editing software.

Read:

This is the Nokia Streaming Box 8000: 4K player with Android TV

All this accompanied by a configuration of up to 512GB of storage, 16GB of dual-channel RAM, and GPU options up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. On the other hand, this model will have other advantages such as the presence of Nahimic Immersive Audio speakers on the sides of the keyboard, which will allow greater immersion in the gaming experience.

Although at the moment the company has not set a specific date or price for the new MagicBook 16, it has already assured that it will be available in Spain soon through its website.

Previous articleInvisible labels that are machine readable
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Laptops

Honor updates the MagicBook 16 with a premium design and higher performance

Beyond its latest announcements in the world of smartphones, Honor has been standing out in the laptop market...
Tech News

Invisible labels that are machine readable

QR codes are increasingly present around us. Under a similar dynamic, other variants —such as Spotify codes—...
Android

How to pay a fine from the miDGT app

The miDGT app allows you to carry out a good number of procedures from your mobile,...
Mobile

Some Samsung Galaxy S22 could suffer delays and arrive later in stores

The last year has been quite complicated as far as forecasts for sales of some ranges of...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.