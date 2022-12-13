Honor, the next folding is coming: super thin but with great autonomy

Honor is in the process of launching its new foldable smartphone book (Galaxy Z Fold style, so to speak): the CEO of the company anticipated it during a video session of questions and answers published on the Chinese social network Weibo. You can follow the SOURCE link at the bottom of the article to watch it, if the language barrier doesn’t scare you; but the bottom line is that the goal is to beat the autonomy records for devices in this category and at the same time those of lightness.

In recent days, again thanks to the usual Weibo leakers, a schematic image / concept of the device has been circulating, in which it is possible to observe how the thickness of the two halves is actually extremely low (one should think of Microsoft’s Surface Duos, to understand); fundamental element of this design would be what is called “blade battery”. Specifically, we are talking about two very thin batteries, naturally one for each half, with different shapes to optimize the dimensions and one total capacity of 5,000 mAh.

Judging by the sketch, the design of the camera module will be more or less unchanged compared to the one seen on Honor’s first foldout, the Magic V (opening photo) – three units vertically in the upper left corner decorated with a pattern of intersecting discs. The sketch also promises a “flat” 180 degree opening; the projection of the photographic module seems, among other things, rather contained.

According to sources, the device will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, but there is still some uncertainty about it: the reason is that in fact there would be two leaflets in the pipeline – a Magic Vs, actual refresh of last year’s Magic V, and a Magic V2, a completely new model. Vs should have S8 + G1, while V2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; what is not perfectly clear is which of the two devices the sketch refers to.

Unfortunately, as usual, it is difficult to obtain complete and reliable information from China, not least because of the language and the difficult accessibility to the sources (Weibo has important limitations for those without an account, and you need a Chinese phone number to register one. In any case, Honor will hold an event towards the end of November, immediately after Qualcomm’s: high-profile announcements are expected, including the new range of “regular” 80 Series flagships and indeed updates on the folding.