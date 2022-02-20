Tech NewsMobile

Honor smartphones will also receive EMUI 12

Huawei has started rolling out EMUI 12 for its devices, including the flagships Mate 40 Pro, Mate 30 series, and P40 series.

Now according to Huawei Core, the company has confirmed that EMUI 12 will also come to Honor devices. Based on this information, corresponding eligible Honor phones will get EMUI 12 in June this year.

Therefore, Honor devices will have access to the latest version of EMUI which comes with new features including better user interface, animation effects as well as other improvements.

In 2020, Honor and Huawei went their separate ways, as the parent company sold its phone subsidiary to a consortium of Chinese companies. Since then, Honor is free to operate separately and launch devices in all categories, even competing with Huawei.

After the split, Honor took back Google’s mobile services and other carrier deals that were restricted by the US ban on Huawei.

A Huawei representative has also said that Honor phones released before the split of the two companies will continue to receive software updates in the future.


Honor smartphones will also receive EMUI 12

