HONOR reveals its plans to rebuild global market share

has some for it to increase its share of the smartphone . Some details were revealed through the president of the company’s European division, Tony Ran, who told what the company should do in relation to the launch of the products and to which European countries it intends to expand its business. It is worth remembering that the Chinese manufacturer began acting as a subsidiary of Huawei. Their separation took place at the end of 2020, when the brand was sold to a consortium of Chinese companies for around US$ 15 billion. With that, she opened her own stores and started to launch her devices independently.

Nowadays, HONOR has a very varied portfolio, which includes not only cell phones, but also wireless headphones. Overall, it has launched several models in Europe with a focus on a more affordable segment most of the time. Now, it plans to adopt the method of launching two high-end devices a year.



