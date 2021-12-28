Honor posts a video showing off its impressive folding phone

Honor is on the verge of launching its first foldable phone, the Honor Magic V. The Asian company just showed the teaser where you can see that the design of your new phone will be similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In the video that you can see later, we intuit the first design lines of the device, which, as we have indicated before, will bear a great resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold family.

This new device would come with a 6.5-inch screen diagonal, and it will fold inward, just like a book. Rumors claim that when this phone is unfolded, it leaves us with an 8-inch screen, and it will have a resolution of 2200 x 2480.

An exquisite design and benefits beyond any doubt

In addition, inside it would hide a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a Samsung work with its 4nm compute node, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As for its camera, rumors say that it will be 108 MP, and that it would possibly have a 9: 1 pixel binning with which to achieve sharper and brighter photos, even when the environment is not the best.

In the photographic module it would also have an ultra wide angle and a telephoto lens. It is expected in addition to the selfie camera to have 16 MP, and a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh.

The CEO of Honor, ensures that his new Magic V will be the leading folding phone in the market next 2022. Of course, at the moment the countries to which this new terminal will arrive and the price with which it will go on the market are unknown, a question that we should leave when it is officially presented next month.

Meanwhile, we will have to wait for the manufacturer to confirm the launch date of this foldable phone that points out ways to be the company’s next big hit. A product finished in noble materials and that boasts a hardware configuration that has nothing to envy its great rival, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold.

Of course, it will depend on the price with which it reaches the market. It should be remembered that Honor is outside the veto imposed by the United States on Huawei, for this reason both companies separated. And this means that it could come with Android as the operating system. A detail that will make more than one user value their purchase …

