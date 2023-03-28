5G News
Honor Play 7T and 7T Pro announced with 50MP cameras and Dimensity 6020 chip

Honor Play 7T and 7T Pro announced with 50MP cameras and Dimensity 6020 chip

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Honor Play 7T and 7T Pro announced with 50MP cameras and Dimensity 6020 chip
1680024344 honor play 7t and 7t pro announced with 50mp cameras.jpeg
The Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro phones were announced in China for the brand’s mid-range segment. In this sense, each of the models has attractions that may be interesting for some types of users. In addition, both have IPS-type screens with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Honor Play 7T

Starting with the base version, it comes with a 6.74-inch display with a drop-shaped notch to accommodate the 5MP front camera. Likewise, the device comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 platform, as previously revealed, in addition to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It still has a battery with a capacity of 6,000mAh and a biometric sensor on the side. Not only that, but it also comes with the Magic UI 6.1 operating system based on Android 12. The camera is 50MP accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor.

Honor Play 7T – Technical Specifications
  • Screen: 6.74-inch IPS LCD with drop-shaped notch;
  • 90Hz refresh rate;
  • Platform: MediaTek Dimensity 6020;
  • GPU: Mali-G57;
  • RAM: 8GB;
  • Storage: 128/256GB;
  • Rear camera: 50MP;
    • 2MP depth sensor;
  • Front camera: 5MP;
  • Battery: 6000mAh;
  • 22.5W charger;
  • Operating System: Magic UI 5.1 (Android 12).
Honor Play 7T Pro

The Pro version, on the other hand, has some subtle differences, despite being equipped with the same processor as the base variant. The dashboard is one of those different attributes, with a 6.7-inch component. Furthermore, it has a battery capacity of 4,000mAh but the RAM and storage settings remain the same.

The same goes for the 50MP f/1.8 aperture camera, which also comes with a 2MP depth sensor. Another component that differs this device from the basic version is the charger, which here comes with 40W power. Finally, the sensor responsible for selfies is 8MP instead of 5MP.

Honor Play 7T Pro – Technical Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch IPS LCD with punch-hole notch;
  • 90Hz refresh rate;
  • Platform: MediaTek Dimensity 6020;
  • GPU: Mali-G57;
  • RAM: 8GB;
  • Storage: 128/256GB;
  • Rear camera: 50MP;
    • 2MP depth sensor;
  • Front camera: 8MP;
  • Battery: 4000mAh;
  • 40W charger;
  • Operating System: Magic UI 5.1 (Android 12).
price and availability
Both models can already be found on the official website of Honor in China. Sales will start from the 6th of April and these are the prices:

  • Honor Play 7T:
    • 8/128GB: CNY 1,099 (BRL 826);
    • 8/256GB: CNY 1,299 (BRL 976);
  • Honor Play 7T Pro:
    • 8/128GB: CNY 1,499 (BRL 1,126);
    • 8/256GB: CNY 1,699 (BRL 1,277).

  • The Honor Play 7T Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Honor Play 7T is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

