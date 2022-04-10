Honor Play 6T and Honor Play 6T Pro: new 5G mid-range that give you the choice between a larger battery or faster charging

Honor has just introduced two new terminals in its Honor Play line, whose last release dates back to about a year ago with the Honor Play 5T Pro. A year later, we have its successor twice in the new Honor Play 6T and Honor Play 6T Pro.

The new Honor Play 6T are two 5G phones with MediaTek processors that have a lot in common and some differences. For example, the Honor Play 6T has a curved design and more battery, while the Honor Play 6T Pro has straight edges and faster loading.

Honor Play 6T and Honor Play 6T Pro data sheet

Honor Play 6T Honor Play 6T Pro Screen LCD 6.74″

HD+

90Hz LCD 6.7″

FullHD+

90Hz Dimensions and weight 167.59 x 77.19 x 8.62mm

198g 163.4 x 74.7 x 7.45mm

175g Processor Dimension 700 Dimension 810 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128 / 256GB

Micro SD 128 / 256GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 5MP f/2.2 8MP f/2.0 Rear camera 13MP f/1.8

2MP f/2.4 macro

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh 48MP f/1.8

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh Battery 5,000mAh

22.5W fast charge 4,000mAh

40W fast charge OS Magic UI 5.0

Android 11 Magic UI 5.0

Android 11 connectivity 5G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

jack 5G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

jack Others Fingerprint reader on one side Fingerprint reader on one side Price From 173 euros to change From 231 euros to change

This is the Honor Play 6T

The most modest of both terminals that Honor has presented is the Honor Play 6T, although as we will see, technically it surpasses it in some features. We are facing a mid-range mobile with a processor MediaTek Dimension 700 that mounts 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, expandable via MicroSD.

The Honor Play 6T mounts a 6.74-inch diagonal LCD screen with HD+ resolution that increases the refresh rate up to 90 Hz. Unlike the Pro model, in this terminal the 5-megapixel front camera is located in the drop-shaped notch.

For photography, the Honor Play 6T has a triple camera with 13 megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a third 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode. There are more lenses than in the Pro model (and with a totally different module design), but with less resolution.

Another aspect in which the Honor Play 6T is technically better than the Pro model is in the battery capacity, which reaches up to 5,000mAh. Fast charging for its part is 22.5W. The terminal is launched with Android 11, it has a minijack and the fingerprint reader on one side.

This is the Honor Play 6T Pro

The most complete model of the two that the company has presented is predictably the Honor Play 6T Pro, which completely changes the design line to bet on flat edges, like the latest iPhone and many current Android phones. The processor is slightly higher too, it’s a MediaTek Dimension 810also with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage to choose from, expandable via a MicroSD.

The screen is also better. Still with a 6.7-inch diagonal LCD panel, this time the resolution is Full HD+ and still with the refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. On this occasion, the 8-megapixel front camera is perforated on the screen.

With a camera module similar to what we would find in an OPPO, Realme or Vivo, the Honor Play 6T Pro has Fewer lenses, but higher resolution. The main sensor is 48 megapixels, with an additional 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

The offer of the Honor Play 6T Pro is completed with a smaller battery than in the normal model, 4,000 mAh, but support 40W fast charge. The terminal has a minijack and includes the fingerprint reader on the power button.

Versions and prices of the Honor Play 6T and Honor Play 6T Pro

The Honor Play 6T and Honor Play 6T Pro have been announced for the moment in China, without us having information about their possible availability in other regions. The mobiles are available in the colors white, black and blue (for the Honor Play 6T) and white, black and rose gold (for the Honor Play 6T Pro). These are their prices:

Honor Play 6T 8+128GB : 1,199 yuan, 173 euros to change.

Honor Play 6T 8+256GB : 1,399 yuan, 202 euros to change.

Honor Play 6T Pro 8+128GB : 1,399 yuan, 202 euros to change.

Honor Play 6T Pro 8+256GB: 1,599 yuan, 231 euros to change.

More information | Honor