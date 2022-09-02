Honor Pad X8 Lite, new tablet for the range that has everything you need

- Advertisement -

The Honor company has surprised at the IFA fair with a new entry-level tablet that, in truth, is much more complete than initially expected. With some features that are not bad at all to move the operating system android 12we tell you the most interesting thing that this device offers that is already official.

One of the first things to know about this Honor Pad X8 lite is that it has a screen of 9.7 inches. This ensures that multimedia content can be consumed perfectly, and that the tablet is not a problem to carry from one place to another. By the way, its resolution is 1.2780 x 800. That is to say, it is not the best on the market in this section, but videos from YouTube or streaming platforms are seen perfectly.

Something very striking about this device is that it has a maximum thickness of 7.55 millimeters, so it greatly improves a large number of smartphones on the market. And, this speaks highly of the work done by the manufacturer to offer quality equipment. Besides, the weight is 460 gramsso you will not get tired when you use the tablet continuously in your day to day.

Competent hardware in this Honor tablet

The objective of this model is to be an adequate response in normal uses and, for this reason, it is not necessary to include some of the most powerful components on the market. Therefore, the choice made by Honor seems correct (in the absence of verifying that the operation is good). The processor is a MediaTek Helio G80, which has eight cores and a correct capacity with applications. In what has to do with the RAMthere will be two possibilities: 3 or 4 GB, the second being the most recommended as it is logical to think.

Other options that are inside this Honor Pad X8 Lite are 32 GB of storage, which is somewhat scarce, but it is not a problem because it has the possibility of using memory cards if necessary. . Besides, its battery is 5,100 MAh, which is not outrageous, but it works without problems (charging is somewhat slow, yes, since it stays at 10W).

Good connectivity already waiting for its price

It has no fissure in the integrated options to access the Internet and to connect accessories. In the first case, there is Wi-Fi Dual Bandwhile in the second you will find both Bluetooth 5.1 as USB Type-C. In other words, the essentials for you to get the most out of your tablet when you’re away from home.

The sale to the public of the Honor Pad X8 Lite will begin very soon, but the company at the event held in Germany has not communicated the exact date, as well as the price has been saved that the device will have. Taking into account what has been known to offer, the ideal is that this is at most 130 euros for the 4GB RAM model. If so, you may have interesting options on the market.

