Honor Pad V7, another animator for the offer of tablets with Android

Honor Pad V7 is the new mid-range tablet that the ex-Huawei brand has presented together with the MagicBook laptops that we saw yesterday updated with the latest Intel processors and a Windows 11 that we will see pre-installed on all new computers.

The new Honor tablet is based on a multi-touch LCD screen with 2K resolution for 2000 x 1200 pixels and a refresh rate that increases from the typical 60 Hz to 90 Hz in full trend of the industry to increase refresh rates in everything panel type.

Its processor is a MediaTek Kompanio 900T. One of the latest ARM chipsets of the Chinese firm manufactured in 6 nm and that includes an eight-core CPU with two Cortex-A78 at 2.4 GHz and six Cortex-A55 at 2.0 GHz and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It is accompanied by up to 8 Gbytes of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

It has optional support for 5G broadband, and for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, microSD card reader, four speakers and a camera system with a 13 MP rear and an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video conferencing. It is powered by a 7,250 mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 22.5 watts.

Honor Pad V7: Versions and prices

Once Huawei sold the Honor brand in the face of the blockade in the United States that has destroyed its entire mobility business, these tablets are sold with Android 11 pre-installed and with all the services and software of the Google platform. As a customization formula, it includes the MagicUI 5.0 user interface from Honor. The tablet can now be reserved in China in the following configurations and prices:

Wi-Fi only with 6GB / 128GB per 310 dollars .

. Wi-Fi only with 8GB / 128GB for $ 355.

5G + Wi-Fi with 6GB / 128GB for $ 400.

