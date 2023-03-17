Honor of Kings: SNK heroines come to MOBA on Android and iOS

Released in Europe on March 8 (read our review here), Honor of Kings announced this week a collaboration with SNK to bring two new heroes to the game. Mai (Mai Shiranui) from The King of Fighters franchise and Nakoruru from the Samurai Shodown franchise join the game on March 17th and March 24th respectively, bringing with them new abilities and unique stories for players to enjoy in King’s Rift .

In Honor of Kings, both Mai and Nakoruru are powerful Assassins, possessing deadly attacks and quick movement, which allows them to help their team turn the battle in their favor. - Advertisement - Nakoruru utilizes her pet falcon, Mamahaha, in both her first and third abilities, while Mai has her iconic special, Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi, as her third ability. Both heroines were recreated with a high level of fidelity in Honor of Kings, with the developers respecting their original designs, making both heroines memorable for SNK fans. Fans of their original titles will also be happy to see how their iconic attacks have been adapted for the Honor of Kings gameplay style. Amazon Echo Buds, new wireless headphones to enjoy your favorite music, and Alexa, anywhere

Players can acquire both heroines for free through the SNK Hero Challenge eventwhich will be available in-game between the days March 17th and April 9th. Mai will be unlockable from March 17th, while Nakoruru will only be available from March 24th. Players will need to complete in-game arcade challenges using special tokens that can be acquired by completing objectives in Honor of Kings.

- Advertisement - On the in-game event page, players need to select an SNK hero as an opponent to challenge in the arcade. Use arcade tokens to attack opponents, with each attack costing an arcade token. There are 7 special combinations resulting in high damage attacks, with each of these combinations only being able to be used once. Tips on how to perform these special attacks are available in the pinned post on the official Honor of Kings Instagram. When the opponent’s life bar reaches 0, the player wins the match and unlocks the chosen hero. The heroine will be sent directly to the player’s inventory. Take care! Changing opponents during the challenge will reset your current progress.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

