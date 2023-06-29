Honor of Kings presents new content and improvements in Brazil

- Advertisement -

The game honor of kings will have new content and improvements between elements implemented in Europe. The information came from a special game conference. In this sense, some of the new features have already been added in the update that the mobile MOBA title received yesterday (28), but there will be even more attributes. Among the new additions, it is worth mentioning a brand new season, as well as a new heroine, reduced chip prices and even improvements to the ranking system. The season will even bring, as one of the novelties, a new Bonding system for players to strengthen their relationships within the game.

Another highlight is the Season Journey feature, which also arrived with the latest update. In this sense, users will be able to receive points to exchange for rewards when completing daily missions and trying out some game modes. - Advertisement - Among the gameplay changes is the Route Pre-Selection feature. Implemented in past versions, the tool has been taken advantage of by players, thus eliminating the problem of route conflict. Now, it has undergone improvements that came from feedback from those who participate in the game.





The latest update also brought a reduction in chip prices and with that, players will receive 30% more Chips in each price range. On the other hand, those who bought with the old values ​​will have access to a Loyalty Bonus proportional to the difference in values. Apple secretly launches its new 10.2-inch iPads: you can pre-order it The game, finally, announced collaboration with brands, as in the case of The Bruce Lee Family Company for the addition of a character that refers to the martial artist in the game. The same goes for Saint Seiya, which will bring the characters from Knights of the Zodiac to production.

More about Honor of Kings: remember when the game received heroines from SNK and see our analysis of the main aspects of the game.

