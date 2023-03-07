Honor of Kings arrives in Brazil to stir up the mobile MOBA genre | Analysis / Review

honor of kings made its debut in November 2015 and has remained restricted to China ever since. Now, he is getting ready to reach the international market, with his debut in Europe from March 8th.
The MOBA is developed by TiMi Studio Group, published by Level Infinite. Does the game bring good experience to the player? TechSmart tested an early access version – the game is still in development – and tells the details below, in this full review.
This game has an interface fully translated into Portuguese, which is a positive point. In general, we have very intuitive options that don’t allow you to feel lost when accessing any area of interest.
Matches are made up of up to 5v5 – the main mode – and don’t usually exceed 20 minutes in total duration. The arena features three paths – top, middle, and bottom lane. You should go with whatever works best for your character type.
The objective is the standard of this style: destroy the opposing base, composed of a crystal. Each route has three towers which require the use of strategy to be able to shoot them down and continue on the map.
Despite the time, they are more cadenced than “on the run”. This style of his favors those who are still a beginner in the MOBA genre. Item purchases can also be made at any time, without having to go back to the base.
The game commands are well distributed on the screen, in a very didactic way. That is, you will hardly have problems finding what you want to do. As you progress, you can unlock and improve new character skills.
Locomotion can be done by touch, on a virtually invisible analog stick in the lower left corner – the title does not support an external joystick. We didn’t find an option to walk faster, but as the proposal is already a paced departure, this won’t be a problem.
Right from the start, you’ll need to select a hero and go through a tutorial to understand the basic game commands. But rest assured, the guide is brief and it doesn’t get tiring to go through it.
There are five classes available for you to choose from: Warriors, Tanks, Mages, Marksmen and Support. You can unlock others as you progress. There’s a wide variety of characters, with styles for all tastes – from the darkest ones, through the brute tanks, to the supports to heal the group. The heroes can be seen in a list in the menu, but there are no details about each one.
Although the tests were done in an early access edition, we didn’t see any problems with the game’s graphics. We tested it on a Galaxy S22 Ultra and managed to extract as much graphics quality as possible. The result pleased, both in the textures used and in the scenarios and characters as a whole.
We didn’t find any crashes in this Android version either. The matches took place quite fluidly and we didn’t feel any drop in the frame rate during the game.
The sound part was another positive point. The effects were well inserted, as well as the background music, which helps to give a great ambiance.
In addition, it should be noted that the game arrives with dubbing in Europeian Portuguese. Local language voices not only allow for greater identification with the heroes, but also enhance user immersion.
honor of kings arrives to intensify competition in the mobile MOBA segment. It has the differential of providing a more rhythmic game, with well-defined paths according to the character and an uncomplicated experience to understand how it works.
The graphics are generally pleasing and shouldn’t impose major restrictions on the user, even if they have a smartphone with weaker hardware. But the highlight is the soundtrack, which pleases with the effects and dubbing, which improves the ambiance and the user’s immersion.
Overall, we understand that this game has a lot of room to grow in the competitive landscape with its global expansion. It also serves as a gateway to the genre on mobile devices.
Here we consider game modes. So far, they are more limited, but within the expected range for the genre.
Simple and intuitive gameplay. Easy to understand for MOBA beginners.
Pleasant look for mobile and does not demand much from the cell phone.
Effects are well placed, in addition to dubbing in PT-BR as a positive highlight.
Game brings good immersion even with the most cadenced style.
Honor of Kings has space in the mobile MOBA segment and is expected to grow in the competitive scene.
It is worth it?
honor of kings will be released in Europe on March 8, for mobile devices equipped with Android and iOS systems. The game will be free to play, which makes it a highly recommended option for those who want to start in the MOBA genre – even more than those who already enjoy other options, such as Arena of Valor or League of Legends: Wild Riftfor example.
So, did you like the new mobile MOBA that arrives in Europe this March? Share your opinion with us!
*Thanks to the game advisor for providing an early access version to TechSmart for this review!