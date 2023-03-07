Honor of Kings arrives in Brazil to stir up the mobile MOBA genre | Analysis / Review

honor of kings made its debut in November 2015 and has remained restricted to China ever since. Now, he is getting ready to reach the international market, with his debut in Europe from March 8th. The MOBA is developed by TiMi Studio Group, published by Level Infinite. Does the game bring good experience to the player? TechSmart tested an early access version – the game is still in development – ​​and tells the details below, in this full review.

interface and matches

- Advertisement - This game has an interface fully translated into Portuguese, which is a positive point. In general, we have very intuitive options that don’t allow you to feel lost when accessing any area of ​​interest. Matches are made up of up to 5v5 – the main mode – and don’t usually exceed 20 minutes in total duration. The arena features three paths – top, middle, and bottom lane. You should go with whatever works best for your character type. Video calls from Google Meet are now free for everyone





The objective is the standard of this style: destroy the opposing base, composed of a crystal. Each route has three towers which require the use of strategy to be able to shoot them down and continue on the map. Despite the time, they are more cadenced than “on the run”. This style of his favors those who are still a beginner in the MOBA genre. Item purchases can also be made at any time, without having to go back to the base.

Mechanics and characters

- Advertisement -

The game commands are well distributed on the screen, in a very didactic way. That is, you will hardly have problems finding what you want to do. As you progress, you can unlock and improve new character skills. Locomotion can be done by touch, on a virtually invisible analog stick in the lower left corner – the title does not support an external joystick. We didn’t find an option to walk faster, but as the proposal is already a paced departure, this won’t be a problem.





- Advertisement - Right from the start, you’ll need to select a hero and go through a tutorial to understand the basic game commands. But rest assured, the guide is brief and it doesn’t get tiring to go through it. There are five classes available for you to choose from: Warriors, Tanks, Mages, Marksmen and Support. You can unlock others as you progress. There’s a wide variety of characters, with styles for all tastes – from the darkest ones, through the brute tanks, to the supports to heal the group. The heroes can be seen in a list in the menu, but there are no details about each one.

Graphics and soundtrack

Although the tests were done in an early access edition, we didn’t see any problems with the game’s graphics. We tested it on a Galaxy S22 Ultra and managed to extract as much graphics quality as possible. The result pleased, both in the textures used and in the scenarios and characters as a whole. We didn’t find any crashes in this Android version either. The matches took place quite fluidly and we didn’t feel any drop in the frame rate during the game. Vivo T1 and Vivo T1X: contained power, large batteries and ‘gaming’ refreshment





The sound part was another positive point. The effects were well inserted, as well as the background music, which helps to give a great ambiance. In addition, it should be noted that the game arrives with dubbing in Europeian Portuguese. Local language voices not only allow for greater identification with the heroes, but also enhance user immersion.

Final considerations

honor of kings arrives to intensify competition in the mobile MOBA segment. It has the differential of providing a more rhythmic game, with well-defined paths according to the character and an uncomplicated experience to understand how it works. The graphics are generally pleasing and shouldn’t impose major restrictions on the user, even if they have a smartphone with weaker hardware. But the highlight is the soundtrack, which pleases with the effects and dubbing, which improves the ambiance and the user’s immersion. Overall, we understand that this game has a lot of room to grow in the competitive landscape with its global expansion. It also serves as a gateway to the genre on mobile devices.

intuitive interface intuitive interface Simple and straightforward mechanics Simple and straightforward mechanics good graphics good graphics Dubbing in PT-BR Dubbing in PT-BR No support for external accessories No support for external accessories Lack of detail about characters’ backstories Lack of detail about characters’ backstories

History Here we consider game modes. So far, they are more limited, but within the expected range for the genre. gameplay OnePlus launches its new cheap Smart TVs with the U and Y series Simple and intuitive gameplay. Easy to understand for MOBA beginners. Graphics Pleasant look for mobile and does not demand much from the cell phone. Soundtrack Effects are well placed, in addition to dubbing in PT-BR as a positive highlight. Immersion Game brings good immersion even with the most cadenced style. Total Grade Honor of Kings has space in the mobile MOBA segment and is expected to grow in the competitive scene.