Honor names its next foldable official

Honor today officially announced the name of its first foldable smartphone, to be called Honor V, but the company has not shared more information.

Honor has long wanted to launch a folding. As early as 2019, the company’s CEO George Zhao said he was interested in producing a foldable under the Honor brand, but expressed concern that the device would be too expensive for Honor’s younger target market.

In June this year, reports emerged that development of such a device was underway at the company, and that its folding screen panels were being provided by BOE and Visionox.

There aren’t many details on what form the Magic V could take, but a report by The Elec suggests it could take a foldable 8.03 ″ inner screen combined with a 6.45 ″ outer screen.

That suggests a device that resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 or OPPO Find N, which unfolds into a tablet-like device. This is also the form factor used by Honor’s former parent company Huawei with its Mate X2.

Honor joins a growing list of companies that have launched or are planning to launch their own folding. Samsung and Huawei were two of the first, but more recently we’ve seen foldables from Xiaomi, Motorola, and Oppo. In addition to Honor, Google is rumored to be announcing up to two foldables of its own in the near future.