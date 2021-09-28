Honor MagicBook V 14 and MagicBook 16 arrive updated with Windows 11

Honor returns to update its line of notebooks with the arrival of the new Honor MagicBook V 14 and MagicBook 16, which in addition to maintaining its good relationship between features and price previously seen, are presented as the first computers of the old Huawei sub-brand to incorporate Windows 11.

Although this will not be the only interesting novelty. Both laptops are presented under the same aesthetic design of the family, with sober lines, metallic finishes and really narrow bezels that give them an air of special distinction. And it is that although the differences begin internally, we will still find cominees as some configurations up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB internal PCIe SSD storage, or the presence of a new dual heat pipe dissipation system coupled with a dual fan design, achieving more efficient heat dissipation to unleash its full potential, especially when using its performance mode.

For its part, the Honor MagicBook V 14 will come equipped with the 11th generation Intel Core processors, while the Honor MagicBook 16 will work exclusively with the MD Ryzen 5000 series processors. Differences that will become even more evident in the face of your graphs. Being a thin and light laptop, the MagicBook V 14 will equip a GPU NVIDIA Geforce MX450, while its “older brother” will have a noticeably more powerful graphics, with options up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

In fact, this model will have other advantages such as the presence of some Nahimic Immersive Audio speakers on the sides of the keyboard, which will allow a greater immersion in the face of the gaming experience.

Although at the moment both computers are only available on the Chinese marketIt is expected that in the coming months, and before the end of the year, we will see their arrival in our country. In the same way, in the absence of seeing the usual currency exchange and tariffs, we can get an idea of ​​the prices at which we can find them, with base figures that start at 6199 yuan for the Honor MagicBook V 14, and 6399 yuan on the MagicBook 16 (approximately 820 and 850 euros respectively).