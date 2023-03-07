5G News
Honor Magic5 Ultimate: Honor's flagship goes one step further

Honor Magic5 Ultimate: Honor’s flagship goes one step further

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
Honor has just introduced the Magic5 Ultimate at an event held in China, where the company has presented the Honor5 series with this special edition for the local market.

Beneath a sleek leatherette-wrapped exterior, the Magic5 Ultimate is actually a 16/512 GB Honor Magic5 Pro.

The Honor Magic5 Ultimate is marketed in black or orange, both in synthetic leather, with a high-quality Montblanc Bespoke leather case in the package. The Ultimate also includes USB-C headphones in the package, unlike the other members of the series.

Apart from these niceties, the Magic5 Ultimate is the same flagship as the Pro. Up front, it has a 6.81-inch 1312 x 2848 pixel LTPO OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Inside, there’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 16GB of RAM, and a 5,450mAh battery with 66W charging.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5: the off-road range returns with Android 11, military resistance and fast charging

There are two camera sensors on the front: a wider than usual 12 MP selfie camera and a depth sensor. On the opposite side, there’s a 50MP triple camera – a 23mm f/1.6 wide-angle unit with a 1/1.12″ sensor, a 3.5x periscopic zoom, and a 13mm ultra-wide with autofocus and macro capabilities.

The Honor Magic5 Ultimate goes on sale in China for 6,699 CNY (908 euros). Shipments are expected to begin on March 20.


