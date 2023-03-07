Honor Magic5 Ultimate: Honor’s flagship goes one step further

- Advertisement -

Honor has just introduced the Ultimate at an event held in China, where the company has presented the Honor5 series with this special edition for the local market.

Beneath a sleek leatherette-wrapped exterior, the Magic5 Ultimate is actually a 16/512 GB Honor Magic5 Pro.

The Honor Magic5 Ultimate is marketed in black or orange, both in synthetic leather, with a high-quality Montblanc Bespoke leather case in the package. The Ultimate also includes USB-C headphones in the package, unlike the other members of the series.

Apart from these niceties, the Magic5 Ultimate is the same flagship as the Pro. Up front, it has a 6.81-inch 1312 x 2848 pixel LTPO OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Inside, there’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 16GB of RAM, and a 5,450mAh battery with 66W charging.

There are two camera sensors on the front: a wider than usual 12 MP selfie camera and a depth sensor. On the opposite side, there’s a 50MP triple camera – a 23mm f/1.6 wide-angle unit with a 1/1.12″ sensor, a 3.5x periscopic zoom, and a 13mm ultra-wide with autofocus and macro capabilities.

The Honor Magic5 Ultimate goes on sale in China for 6,699 CNY (908 euros). Shipments are expected to begin on March 20.



