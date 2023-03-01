HONOR Magic5 Pro triumphs twice: Number 1 in photography and display in DXOMark

- Advertisement -

Following the launch of the new smartphone, the phone has been made with the #1 in both camera and display in ’s global smartphone rankings.

HONOR will be available from the second quarter of 2023, with a starting price of €1,199 for the 12G+512GB model. Availability in each market will be announced in due course.

Leader in photography

HONOR Magic5 Pro has been subjected to the DXOMARK Smartphone Camera Test, which measures performance in a number of key categories, including Photo, Bokeh, Zoom, Video, and Preview. With a score of 152HONOR Magic5 Pro takes the top spot in the DXOMARK World Camera Ranking.

With a 50MP Wide Angle Camera, 50MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera, and 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, HONOR Magic5 Pro delivers sharper images, better exposure, and richer dynamic range.

In addition to its excellent overall performance, HONOR Magic5 Pro has also obtained full DXOMARK scores in terms of specific use cases and condition of Outdoor, Indoor, Low Light, Friends and Family, making it a perfect choice for a large variety of shooting scenarios.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro’s camera performed very well at the ultra-wide native focal length and zoomed in slightly. Image quality was great in all lighting conditions, especially in bright light and indoors.

At the mid-range tele focal length, comparing with Samsung, HONOR Magic5 Pro features fine details and low noise, while Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra you lose more detail in image performance.

HONOR Magic5 Pro also performed well in video tests, and DXOMARK confirmed that the device is the best Android smartphone to date in video and the best device in SDR video format. HONOR Magic5 Pro features significant video enhancements compared to its predecessor, such as IMAX Enhanced Movie Master, which allows users to record and edit stunning cinema-level footage.

On-screen leader

HONOR Magic5 Pro was subjected to the DXOMARK smartphone screens test, which measures performance in six areas: Readability, Color, Video, Motion, Touch and Artifacts. with an impressive score of 151 for its outstanding display technology, the device took the top position in DXOMARK’s smartphone display ranking.

DXOMARK test indicates: HONOR Magic5 Pro provided very good readability, with tuning that made it comfortable to view in all lighting conditions tested

. Even in outdoor usage scenarios, equipped with novel screen luminance enhancement technology, HONOR Magic5 Pro also offers a 1,800 nits maximum HDR brightness for clear images in bright sunlight.

With dual luminance calibration for a typical brightness of 120 nits indoors and 800 nits outdoors, HONOR Magic5 Pro provides industry-leading color accuracy. The DXOMARK test shows that the HONOR Magic5 Pro’s color representation was mostly natural and faithful, whether under objective or perceptual evaluation, and HONOR Magic5 Pro outperforms Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in this attribute.



