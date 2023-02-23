honor magic5 pro: four videos to enhance its performance

- Advertisement -

Honor Magic5 is expected at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​the event will be held shortly and on the opening day – the February 27th – the Chinese company will present the new series. Among the expected models there is Magic5 Pro, protagonist of a series of official teaser videos with which the brand intends to emphasize some of its strong points. Before going into the details, let’s remember that a member of the new range is already on the market: we are talking about Magic 5 Lite 5G, of which you can find our review HERE.

This first short video emphasizes the speed of shooting, here in low light. This is a feature on which Honor focuses in particular: in this regard, we recall the photo of the dunk with the passage under the legs from a height of 3.2 meters that entered the Guinness Book of Records. Magic5 Pro is equipped with an AI function that allows you to take the photo automatically as soon as the events occur perfect conditions.

- Advertisement -

It is useless to shoot a magnificent starry sky on video when the smartphone battery leaves us stranded at the most beautiful: this, apparently, is not the case of Honor Magic5 Pro:

The latest video is all about the Honor Magic5 Pro’s ability to do justice to the brilliance of a diamond: the credit could be attributed as much to the brightness of the screen as to the skills of the camera.

During the February 27 event (1.30 pm) Honor will also present the global version of Magic Vs, a foldable smartphone that you can take a close look at in our video preview.