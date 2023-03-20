HONOR Magic5 Pro captured a new Guinness Record

Piotr Grabowski is a slam-dunker that broke a new Guinness record, and to capture the moment, HONOR accompanied him with the camera of its next cell phone, which will be presented at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Grabo, as the athlete is known, practices a discipline that is inspired by basketball called slam-dunk, which consists of making a great jump, doing a creative maneuver in the air and scoring the ball.

This sport is practiced individually and the 25-year-old Pole is one of the most outstanding figures, being the European champion and completing nearly eight years of his career.

- Advertisement -

This achievement was captured in detail through the lens of the HONOR Magic5 Pro the next cell phone that the Chinese company will be revealing at the 2023.

This phone is expected to come with several of the top features in the market like the inclusion of the latest processor of Qualcomm and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM memory from 8 to 12GB, storage between 256 and 512 GB and with out of the box.

In addition, the main camera would have a 180-megapixel sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide, a 64 MP telephoto lens, and a depth sensor. These lenses will allow you to record videos up to 4K at 60 FPS.

- Advertisement -

The devices that Honor will show at MWC

The official announcement of the launch was made by the company of technology under the title of “Unleash the Power of Magic” (‘Unleash the power of magic’) emphasizing the name of the series to which they belong and the denomination that both will have products.

The first device they will show will be the aforementioned Magic 5 Pro. According to company data, the new cell phone will have a symmetrical design unlike other devices with a circle module for your various cameras photographic. Its design can be seen in the announcement of the event made by the brand.

- Advertisement - This will be the company’s new foldable cell phone, which will be unveiled in depth on February 27 in Barcelona.

In Barcelona, ​​more details of the HONOR Magic Vs, a new foldable phone, that is, with a side opening. Based on the information provided by the company, the folding screen that the cell phone will have will be able to support approximately 400,000 folds as a hinge that will double the width of the screen once fully unfolded.

The Web page of the company indicates that this new device will be available on the market in three basic colors: cyan, orange and black, in addition to having a chip snapdragon 8 which has special features dedicated to better device power management, with a battery and fast charging up to 66 watts.

As for your camera, it will have a main module with three lenses: a 54 MP slow, a 50 MP ultra-wide and an optimal zoom of up to 3x and 30x digital.

In addition, for users for whom their security is essential, this device will have an additional chip dedicated to the protection of the device and especially sensitive information such as personal data and related to systems. payment.

To show these two products, the company will carry out a live show at 7:30 am Colombia and Peru10:30 a.m. Chili and Argentina through the official channels of the company.