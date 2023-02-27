HONOR Magic5 Pro, all the details presented at MWC23

HONOR today unveiled its new people-centric approach at Mobile World Congress 2023. During the event, HONOR announced its flagship’s strategy in the global market, and also announced the global availability of HONOR Magic5 series and HONOR Magic. Vs, the latest additions to the popular HONOR Magic series lineup, focused on providing a better experience for users around the world.



HONOR Magic5 Pro features major innovations in design, display, photography, and performance.



The new aesthetic

Adhering to the iconic design of Eye of MuseHONOR Magic5 Pro evolves the concept, redesigning and introducing the triple chamber star wheel (based on the image of the black hole captured in 2022).

In tribute to Antonio Gaudí, HONOR Magic5 Pro presents the symmetry of two ultra-thin curved bezels on both sides and a triple camera system, the main element on the back, fusing the concept of curves found in natural landscapes and modern architecture. .

A premium screen



With a 6.81-inch LTPO-type floating curved screen, HONOR Magic5 Pro ensures an immersive visual experience for users who use the device for browsing, gaming or reading. It has screen brightness enhancement technology, offering brightness levels of up to 1800 nits, ensuring good viewing even in very bright sunlight. With dual light calibration for a typical brightness of 120 nits indoors and 800 nits outdoors, HONOR Magic5 Pro provides the best color accuracy in the industry.



HONOR Magic5 Pro also features a discreet on-screen chip to enhance the visual quality of moving images. In addition to offering an always-on High Dynamic Range (HDR) effect to enhance video clarity, the onboard chip provides a higher frame rate, with less power consumption, and a longer, better gaming experience. Certified with HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced, HONOR Magic5 Pro enables users to enjoy videos and movies with optimized image quality.

eye care



HONOR Magic5 Pro Minimizes Eyestrain for Users with Low Blue Light Emissions, Certified TÜV Rheinland, and features dynamic dimming that mimics natural light to relieve eye strain. Other innovative features designed to care for your eyes include the Circadian Night Screen, which aims to improve sleep quality, and an industry-first LTPO screen with dimming technology [5] With 2160Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) that minimizes screen flicker, perfect for those who spend long hours staring at their smartphone.

In this vein, HONOR Magic5 Pro achieved excellent overall display performance, reaching the top spot in the DXOMARK Smartphone Display Ranking with a top score of 151.

camera system



HONOR Magic5 Pro also took the top spot in the DXOMARK Global Camera Ranking with a score of 152, making it the highest camera-scoring smartphone tested to date. And it is that this model offers an exceptional photography experience by having a powerful combination of three main cameras that includes a 50 MP wide-angle camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50 MP telephoto camera. With a larger sensor for better light capture, the camera system always takes highly detailed photos, regardless of light conditions. It also features Ultra Fusion Computational Photography, a computational photography algorithm that complements the camera system and dramatically improves image sharpness at 3.5x-100x zoom, setting this device apart from other smartphones on the market.

Equipped with the new HONOR Image Engine image processor, HONOR Magic5 Pro debuts the Falcon millisecond capture algorithm, with which users can capture complicated scenes with amazing ease and sharpness. Users can also record or take photos of low-light scenes sharply and quickly thanks to powerful night capture features. On the other hand, the HONOR Magic5 series introduces the AI ​​Motion Detection Capture function, which is able to automatically identify the highest point of a jump and capture the frame in ultra-high definition. To put this technology to the test, HONOR has collaborated with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TM to capture an attempt to break the official world record for the world’s tallest dunk between the legs.

For content creators to make cinema-worthy recordings, the HONOR Magic5 series introduces IMAX Enhanced Movie Master, which allows users to record and edit incredible videos with their smartphone.

Increased privacy and security for comprehensive protection



HONOR Magic5 Pro features a TEE (Secure Execution Environment) dual security system, developed together with Qualcomm, which protects user data on the hardware. Equipped with a discreet security chip, the HONOR Magic5 series offers maximum security for passwords and biometric data, such as facial recognition data and fingerprints.

With notable enhancements of AI Privacy Call 2.0, HONOR’s innovative solution to sound filtering, HONOR Magic5 Pro introduces industry-first directional sound control technology that generates opposing sound waves to prevent sound filtering and have conversations. private telephone With comprehensive call volume enhancement for clearer communication, AI Privacy Call 2.0 ensures that even if the user is in a quiet but crowded place, such as an elevator, the people around them will not hear. the voice of your interlocutor.

Performance

Powered by the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, HONOR Magic5 Pro delivers unmatched performance for better productivity and entertainment at all times. With the industry’s first independent Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antenna architecture, HONOR Magic5 Pro improves Wi-Fi performance by 200% and reduces Wi-Fi latency by 30% compared to the industry’s traditional antenna design, which giving users maximum flexibility and mobility for work and play.

Compatible with HONOR SuperCharge charger, with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, HONOR Magic5 Pro features a 5100mAh super battery to deliver a full day of uninterrupted use.

HONOR Magic5 Pro incorporates the latest MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13, and offers a host of smart features, such as MagicRing for multi-device collaboration and Magic Text for smart text recognition, helping users to keep improving. your productivity.

As for its price, we already discussed it on Twitter: 899 for the cheapest model and 1,199 for the 12+256 model.