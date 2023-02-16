Honor Magic5 Lite reaches first place in DXOMark Battery benchmark

- Advertisement -

DXOMARK has submitted to Honor Magic5 Lite to a rigorous set of battery tests to measure its performance in autonomy, load and efficiency.

The Honor Magic5 Lite reached the top of the battery rankingwith good results in autonomy, load and efficiency.

Its autonomy was one of the best they have tested so far, with more than 3 days with moderate use. The autonomy in intense use was also impressive with almost 2 full days, among the best.

- Advertisement -

When testing all use cases separately, the Magic5 Lite showed excellent autonomy, especially in video streaming and gaming. Autonomy during outdoor tests was also excellent.

The phone’s battery indicator, however, is inaccurate and it turned out to be the main weak point of the device in the user experience. When the screen showed the battery at 20%, the actual capacity was around 16%.

The charging experience was quite good, with a 40W charger taking 1 hour and 51 minutes to fully replenish the battery. A quick charge of 5 minutes provides a good average of 6 hours of autonomy. However, the time between “100%” appearing on the screen and the actual full charge was a long 36 minutes.

- Advertisement -

In terms of efficiency, the device’s charging efficiency was just below the DXOMark database average. Its discharge currents were very low in almost all use cases, which means that the device is well optimized.

When compared to devices in the same price range, the Honor Magic5 Lite came out on top with the best score so far. The autonomy and efficiency scores were excellent, being the first time that a device achieves maximum scores in both areas in this segment.

The charging score was excellent and was among the best in this segment with a 40W charger. However, it fell well behind its predecessor, the Magic 4 Lite, which went as high as 66W.

- Advertisement -



