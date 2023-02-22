HONOR Magic5 Lite arrives in Spain with a 120Hz OLED panel, Snapdragon 695 and a large battery for €369

- Advertisement -

HONOR today announced the launch of the newest addition to the Magic family, HONOR Magic5 Lite , a device that arrives with a 120Hz OLED curved screen, a long battery life and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile platform at a price of €369.

HONOR Magic5 Lite is designed with a 6.67-inch curved OLED screen which allows it to support up to a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.

This new smartphone incorporates a 0.65 mm reinforced glass with an improved tension of more than 900 MPa2 in its curved screen, which translates into a drop-resistant screen. Tested in rigorous laboratory tests, the curved OLED screen can withstand most everyday impacts, be it drops, pressure or shock. Likewise, it is equipped with thin frames, achieving a remarkable screen-to-body ratio of 93%.

- Advertisement -

Users will appreciate the responsiveness of the smartphone screen, which supports a up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate allowing the device to record and react almost instantly to all user interactions.

Additionally, by holding the device with one hand, HONOR Magic5 Lite offers a mis-touch prevention functionality enabled by Artificial Intelligence in order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience caused by accidental interactions.

HONOR Magic5 Lite provides the user with complete eye safety thanks to its certification by TÜV Rheinland for its low blue light emissions. Features industry leading technology 1920Hz PWM Dimming to reduce screen flicker, further relieving eye fatigue from prolonged use.

- Advertisement -

HONOR Magic5 Lite inherits the design of the iconic flagship of the Magic series, the striking circular Matrix Star Ring, which is located on the rear of the device. Arranged along the ring, the powerful triple camera system — made up of an ultra-sharp 64MP main camera, a 5MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera — makes it possible to capture the most important moments of everyday life with a single touch.

Despite being only 7.9mm thick and 175 grams in weight, HONOR Magic5 Lite boasts a long-lasting 5100 mAh battery that can support up to 29 hours of YouTube Music streaming, 24 hours of YouTube streaming, 19 hours of TikTok views, up to 21 hours of social media consumption or 11 hours of gaming on a single charge, perfect for users who need stay active and highly connected throughout the day.

With just 30 minutes of charging, HONOR Magic5 Lite offers 12.5 hours of video streaming. Also, recently DXOMARK, the world’s leading quality testing laboratory, has ranked HONOR Magic5 Lite as the world’s No. 1 device for battery performance.

- Advertisement -

With the latest mobile platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, HONOR Magic5 Lite offers solid performance in productivity and entertainment applications. The user experience is further enhanced by HONOR RAM Turbo, which allows the smartphone to use a part of the storage as RAM to keep more applications active for more efficient multitasking.

Incorporating the Magic UI 6.1 operating system based on Android 12HONOR Magic5 Lite is comprised of an anti-aging engine that minimizes performance degradation over time to ensure a consistent and intelligent user experience.

Thanks to another of its key features, HONOR Share and Multi-screen Collaboration, HONOR Magic5 Lite enables fast file transfers and efficient multitasking across HONOR devices.

Price and availability

Starting today, HONOR Magic5 Lite is available for pre-purchase in three striking and elegant colors: Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Titanium Silver (HiHonor only) at a price of €369 at HiHonor.

In addition, the device comes with an introductory offer that includes: a €20 discount coupon for all users who subscribe to HiHonor, 6 months of screen protection and HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite headphones.

As of March 1, the devices will begin shipping to users.



