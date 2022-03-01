Tech News5G NewsMobile

Honor Magic4 Series: at the top of the high-end

By: Brian Adam

Date:

If a little less than two months ago Honor showed us its Magic V, today it was the turn of the Honor Magic4 series, the top of the range from this manufacturer, which had reserved its renewal for this MWC 2022. And although we still cannot comment on the “small” of both, since we lack key data to be able to make a complete assessment, we can firmly affirm that the Pro model is an option that, due to specifications and performance, will satisfy the needs of the most demanding users.

Since, as I mentioned before, we still lack data on the Honor Magic4in this news we will focus on the Honor Magic4 Pro. However, in the table below you can review the data of the standard model that we already have, and when this information is completed we will update this table and we will assess the publication of a news about it , although in principle It is not expected that this model will arrive in Spain.

Honor Magic4 Series: technical specifications

Honor Magic4 Honor Magic4 Pro
Screen Determined AMOLED 6.81 inches, 1,312 x 2,848 19.54:9, 120 hertz, HDR, 100% DCI-P3
SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Memory 8 gigabytes 8 gigabytes
Storage 256 gigabytes 256 gigabytes
connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C
Battery 4,800 milliamps, fast charge up to 66 watts 4,600 milliamps, fast charge up to 100 watts
main chamber 50-megapixel f/1.8 wide-angle, 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide, 8-megapixel telephoto 50-megapixel f/1.8 wide-angle, 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide, 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
Frontal camera Determined 12 megapixel main sensor + ToF 3D camera
OS Android 12 with Magic UI 6.0 Android 12 with Magic UI 6.0
Dimensions and weight Determined 163.6 x 74.7 x 9.15 millimeters, 215 grams

From the first glance, the screen of the Honor Magic4 Pro attracts attention, and as you can see in the images, the manufacturer has opted for a design of screen curved at all four corners, which gives it a very characteristic look. It is built on a 6.81-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,312 x 2,848 dots with an aspect ratio of 19.54:9. It has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 hertz, is compatible with 100% of the DCI-P3 space and supports, in conjunction with its hardware, real-time conversion from SDR to HDR.

Behind its visible face, the c is built around a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCthe current top of the range from Qualcomm, which finds solid support in the 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage that make up the hard core of this Honor Magic4 Pro, and that are supported by GPU Turbo X technology, which allows to speed up its performance to the maximum.

In the connectivity section, how could it be otherwise, we are talking about a 5G device, something that we could already deduce from its SoC. In addition, the Honor Magic4 also have WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Its connectivity is completed with a USB C port for data and for charging its battery. 4,600 milliampswhich supports fast charging both wired and wireless up to 100 wattswhich allows it to be fully charged in just 30 minutes.

When it comes to its cameras, the Honor Magic4 doesn’t fall short either. For the main one, Honor has opted for a triple configuration, made up of a 50 megapixel f/1.8 wide angle, an ultra wide angle also 50 megapixels f/2.2 and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and digital 100x. On the front, after a “pill” perforation in the upper left corner, we find the selfie camera, with a resolution of 12 megapixels, and which also has a ToF 3D depth camera.

