HONOR Magic4 Pro: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, triple Ultra Fusion camera and 100W fast charge for €1,099

HONOR today introduced its high-end smartphone series, HONOR Magic4 Series, comprised of HONOR Magic4 and HONOR Magic4 Pro.

With an iconic symmetrical design, enhanced display for viewing experience, revolutionary photo and video capabilities, superior performance and comprehensive privacy features, the new HONOR Magic4 series takes the iconic HONOR Magic lineup to a whole new level.

flagship performance

Equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G mobile platform, the HONOR Magic4 series offers users unmatched power and performance. Also, HONOR Magic4 Series is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

HONOR Magic4 Series is backed by HONOR Turbo Engines that maximize the capacity of its chipset. HONOR OS Turbo X ensures that hardware and software work perfectly to improve fluidity and power consumption to extend its lifespan.

HONOR brings the first AI Super Rendering technology to mobile games through GPU Turbo X, which offers high frame rate and network connectivity while generating less heat and lower latency, adequately meeting gamers’ demand for high-quality gaming experience and smooth graphics.

Design and display

HONOR Magic4 Pro features the iconic symmetrical “Eye of Muse” design of HONOR, with a 6.81″ quad-curved AMOLED LTPO displayplus ultra-thin bezels for a truly immersive viewing experience and an incredibly comfortable grip.

HONOR Magic4 Pro’s screen can display up to 1.07 billion colors and is 100% DCI-P3 compliant, which equates to sharper, truer colors like those seen in the cinema and a truer gaming experience.

Featuring a new generation AMOLED LTPO display and HONOR MotionSync technology, the HONOR Magic4 series offers a intelligent refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hzwhich adjusts to different styles of content, thereby ensuring greater energy efficiency and a smooth entertainment experience.

HONOR Magic4 Pro also achieves automatic, real-time conversion from SDR to HDR and increased frame rate with motion compensation, based on MEMC technology.

HONOR Magic4 Series offers 1920Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM), the highest ever in an AMOLED LTPO display, minimizing eye fatigue and providing a comfortable viewing experience, even in low-light environments.

HONOR Magic4 Pro is also IP68 certified, offering effective protection against dust, rain and water, and is capable of submersion up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes.

Triple camera with computational photography Ultra-Fusion

HONOR Magic4 Pro offers a powerful triple camera combination including a 50MP widescreen camera with 1/1.56″ color sensor, a 50MP 122º ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera.

All this is accompanied by the Computational Ultra-Fusion Photography, which enables the device to produce high-definition images with amazing clarity, even when taken from afar.

Multi-camera computational photography allows fusion over the full range of focal lengths, thus offering excellent imaging capabilities. The panoramic camera and the ultra-wide camera, both 50 MP, offer a 65% increase in image sharpness and clarity with computational photography.

Applying computational fusion photography with the panoramic camera, the 64MP telephoto camera offers 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, further enhancing image sharpness and clarity by 160%.

HONOR also takes a leap with advanced photography during video recording. Based on HONOR’s dual-chain computational photo and video algorithm, HONOR Magic4 Pro is capable of capturing quality images while recording videos, without being limited by the quality of video recording, as is usual with other smartphones.

Cinematic videography with Magic-Log Movie Master

Delivering cinema-level recording, HONOR Magic4 series features HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects

With this, HONOR Magic4 Series offers the industry’s first 10-bit Log 4K video recording at 60 fps (frames per second), exceeding industry standards.

Commonly used for recording professional movies, the Log format allows users to enhance the look of their videos with cinematic color tones with HDR clarity.

Equipped with Cinematic 3D LUT (Look Up Table) capabilities, the HONOR Magic4 series, with its Magic-Log format, helps users edit their videos with superior color tones, in true cinematic style, allowing creators films bring Hollywood colors and moods to your content.

Powerful 100W wireless charging

HONOR Magic4 Pro features a large 4600mAh battery which, in HONOR’s most powerful SuperCharge combination, delivers ultra-long battery life and all-day connectivity.

With HONOR Wireless SuperCharge 100W, HONOR Magic4 Pro charges to 100% in just 30 minutes. HONOR Magic4 Pro is also the first to support 100W wireless HONOR SuperCharge technology, which enables the device to be charged to 50% in just 15 minutes.

A personalized experience with Magic UI 6.0

The HONOR Magic4 series features the latest version of HONOR Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12, that offers a series of enhanced and personalized functionalities to provide a smart life experience to users around the world.

With context awareness, profile prediction and an extensive knowledge graph, Magic UI 6.0 enables the HONOR Magic4 Series to act as a personal assistant, intelligently learning the smartphone user’s habits to offer suggestions and app updates to users. measure, thus offering a truly magical and personalized experience.

Enhanced privacy and security

HONOR Magic4 Pro offers an innovative solution to listening to calls in closed environments with other people, a common frustration with smartphones, and debuts the new privacy call feature supported by AI and powered by directional sound technology, which prevents calls from being heard by others in closed environments or areas, thus allowing calls to be truly private.

The directional sound has the first frequency division technology that allows the simultaneous transmission of sound from the emitter module of the screen and the receiver. The display and receiver work together to adjust the volume of incoming audio to suit different environments, ensuring that even if you’re in a quiet environment, such as an elevator, people next to you won’t be able to hear your caller’s voice on the phone

Developed together with Qualcomm and based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, the HONOR Magic4 series dual security system (HTEE+QTEE) offers higher security requirements for key services around the world.

HONOR Magic4 Series is also equipped with an independent security chip, which provides maximum security for passwords and biometric data such as facial IDs and fingerprints. HONOR Magic4 Pro’s 3D Depth Camera further leverages 3D facial recognition biometrics to provide a high level of safety and security.

HONOR Magic4 Pro is also equipped with the Sonic Gen 2 3D sensor from Qualcomm, offering the world’s highest performing fingerprint security solution[10], finer and more reliable. With a 77% larger fingerprint reader area, 1.7 times more biometric data captures, and 40% faster speed compared to the previous generation, HONOR Magic4 Pro enables one-touch authentication using waveforms. sound instead of light to recognize and protect users.

Colors, prices and availability

In addition to Black and White colors, the HONOR Magic4 series is available in a stunning new Cyan Green color and elegant Gold hue. More colors will be released soon.

HONOR Magic4 Series will reach the Spanish market in the first half of next May. HONOR Magic4 Pro will be available at a price of €1,099.



