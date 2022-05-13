Honor Magic4 Pro officially arrives in Europe: Features and price

The HONOR Magic4 Pro it was originally launched at the end of February in China, and now its global variant has just been announced, which is the same model as the Chinese variant, but with global software.

The phone is made of metal and glass. It has a curved screen and very thin frames. A pill-shaped in-display camera hole is also located in the upper left corner, while all of its physical buttons are placed on the right side.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro features a 6.81 inch OLED LTPO screen and 2848 x 1312. It is a 120 Hz panel with an adaptive refresh rate, with 1,000 nits of maximum brightness.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the brain of this smartphone, which is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The 12GB RAM variant that launched in China will not be available globally.

Also includes a 4,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 100W wireless fast charging. However, you will need a 125W charger to be able to use the 100W wireless charging.

Huawei’s 100W charger will provide 80W wireless charging, assuming you have the company’s wireless charging support of course. Reverse wireless charging is also present, as is reverse wired charging.

The phone has IP68 certification for resistance to water and dust, and it comes with two SIM card slots. It also includes stereo speakers, but no headphone jack.

Android 12 comes pre-installed, with HONOR’s Magic UI 6 on top. Of course, it includes Google services.

On the back of the phone, we find a 50 MP main camera (f/1.8 aperture, 1.0um pixel size, 23mm lens, multidirectional PDAF, laser AF).

Also includes a 50 MP ultra wide angle camera (f/2.2 aperture, 122-degree FoV), as well as a 64 MP periscopic telephoto lens (0.7um pixel size, OIS, PDAF, 90mm lens, f/3.5 aperture, 3.5x optical zoom). HONOR has also placed a 3D ToF sensor on the rear for depth perception.

At the front, next to the 3D ToF sensor, there is a 12 MP front camera (f/2.4 aperture, 1.22um pixel size, 100 degree ultra wide angle lens). This sensor is used for depth perception and advanced biometrics.

The phone measures 163.6 x 74.7 x 9.1 mm and weighs 215 grams. UK customers will be the first to have the opportunity to own the Honor Magic4 Pro. The flagship will be available for purchase from May 13 for 950 pounds (1,116 euros).



