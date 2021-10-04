Honor Magic X, the folding smartphone aims to be the successor to the Huawei Mate X2

Although it is not the first of its kind, with a market already sufficiently worked by Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei or Motorola, without a doubt the announcement of the next arrival of the Honor Magic X to the market of folding smartphones it is quite promising. And it is that this phone aims to be the result of the work prior to the separation of the brand with Huawei, aiming to keep great similarities with the Huawei Mate X2.

Starting with its name, shared on the Chinese social network Weibo, the Honor Magic X chooses to repeat the nomenclature from which it was the matrix, instead of opting for the more easily recognizable “fold” terms or creating a new line of your own. However, although for the moment no details have been leaked about it, the company itself has assured that it is the culmination of a project started years ago, which was delayed by taking a back seat in its priorities after restrictions imposed by the United States government or its subsequent sale and separation from Huawei.

So one of the key differences that we are expected to find between the Honor Magic X and the Huawei Mate X2 is probably the software. Given her newfound freedom, Honor will be able to maintain the use of a custom operating system along with the use of Google applications and services, so it will be interesting to see how far the company will show off this extra time.

In the absence of new details, for now we have no choice but to wait until the end of this last quarter, the date on which the Honor Magic X is expected to be officially presented in China. Although other rumors that point to Honor have already begun to spread, it could also launch a second foldable smartphone, opting for the clamshell flip cover style of the Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr, according to the informant Digital Chat Station on Weibo.