Honor Magic Vs arrives on Wednesday (23) with new hinge technology

Honor is the next brand to bet more heavily on the folding market, announcing a cell phone of the genre next Wednesday (23). The Honor Magic Vs already had some details announced recently, such as support for the Stylus pen, and now it was the turn of the brand’s CEO, Zhao Ming, to try to raise expectations for the model with more teasers on the Weibo social network.

He promises that the phone will challenge industry standards, highlighting a hinge without mechanical hindrances, which will make the opening and closing experience lighter and smoother. The device will also support technologies like the Honor Health Display.