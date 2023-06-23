HomeMobileAndroidHonor Magic V2 and X50 could be official in a few days

Honor Magic V2 and X50 could be official in a few days

recensione honor magic vs: primo affaccio nel mondo foldable
Honor may present soon two novelties in China. According to the rumors, it’s about the foldable MagicV2 and mid-range x50. The first would take the place of the updated version of the book foldable presented in December, which has not arrived in Europe but which we had the opportunity to try; the second of Honor X40, a product that dates back to September of last year and which arrived in Italy with some modifications and a different name, Magic 5 Lite (here the review).

According to an indiscretion, the Chinese presentation will be shortly, the July 5th for Honor X50The 12 instead for Magic V2. All rumors are to be taken with the benefit of the doubt, this one with an extra pinch of mistrust because it comes from an insider whose authority we don’t have many references to. On the possible technical specifications that you find below, however, we have some more certainty, they come mostly from a rumor of Digital Chat Station in recent days.

we’ll see when will Honor Magic V2 and X50 arriveand especially if in the coming months they will arrive in Europe.

HONOR MAGIC V2 – WHAT WE KNOW

  • internal display: High PWM 2K resolution foldable LTPO OLED
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2/8+ Gen 1
  • memories: 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage
  • drums: 5,000mAh
  • recharge: 66 watts wired + 50 watts wireless.

HONOR X50 – WHAT WE KNOW

  • display: 6.78-inch curved AMOLED with 1.5K resolution
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 at 4 nanometers, clocked at 2.2 GHz
  • memories: Up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage
  • cameras:
    • primary rear: 108 MP
    • secondary rear: 2 MP
    • front: 8 MP
  • system operating: Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1 UI
  • drums: 5,700mAh
  • recharge: 35 watts.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
