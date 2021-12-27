Honor Magic V with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, there is “unofficial” confirmation

The indiscretion arises from a shot “stolen” from an internal conference of the company, in which we read, in fact, that will have the chip at the top of the Qualcomm range. If Honor’s folding smartphone were to gain the market in a sufficiently short time, it could boast the primacy of having been the first to have the American spearhead. Previously there was a hypothesis that Honor Magic V (at the time Magic Fold) could have MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000, but just over a week ago Digital Chat Station has in fact anticipated today’s “unofficial” confirmation.

Zhao Ming has also recently intervened on Honor Magic V. In a video posted on Weibo, the Honor CEO he claims that some of the competition is, he says, out of the way on the foldable smartphone concept. The interpretation that passes from a clamshell structure offers few real advantages, while “book” devices such as Oppo Find N or Galaxy Z Fold 3 combine two souls in one, that of a product that, folded, is a traditional smartphone and that open it turns into a tablet instead, with all the opportunities that derive from it. Easy to deduce from the phrases of the number one of Honor the book structure of Magic V.

The CEO anticipated that Honor is working on the possibility of introducing the typical large screen of a tablet in the small size of a smartphone, thanks also to some new hinges that minimize the stress to the display resulting from the fold. Furthermore, the company is focused on increasing the effectiveness of multitasking – essential on a product with a tablet screen – e on ergonomics of the opening and closing mechanism.