Honor Magic V, the folding Z Fold 3 challenge in the official video

Honor continues to prepare for the launch of the its first foldable smartphone with a flexible screen: after announcing its arrival by publishing a teaser image, the Chinese company begins to raise the curtain on the device with a video rich in detail.

It is now clear by observing the video that the type of product to which Magic V is inspired is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3: the hinge – a part of it can be glimpsed in the first seconds – extends vertically (the opening is therefore a book and not shell); the external screen, quite narrow and high, has a front camera positioned in a hole and curved edges; the rear camera module seems full of lenses and protrudes a little from the body; on the lower edge there are the USB-C connector and the speaker grille (this is also a solution that seems to have been directly borrowed from the Samsung fold); and finally there seems to be no trace of a front camera on the internal screen – it could therefore be of the UDC type like that of the competitor, a hypothesis vented in recent weeks.