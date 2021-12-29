Honor Magic V, the folding Z Fold 3 challenge in the official video

Honor continues to prepare for the launch of the its first foldable smartphone with a flexible screen: after announcing its arrival by publishing a teaser image, the Chinese company begins to raise the curtain on the device with a video rich in detail.
It is now clear by observing the video that the type of product to which Magic V is inspired is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3: the hinge – a part of it can be glimpsed in the first seconds – extends vertically (the opening is therefore a book and not shell); the external screen, quite narrow and high, has a front camera positioned in a hole and curved edges; the rear camera module seems full of lenses and protrudes a little from the body; on the lower edge there are the USB-C connector and the speaker grille (this is also a solution that seems to have been directly borrowed from the Samsung fold); and finally there seems to be no trace of a front camera on the internal screen – it could therefore be of the UDC type like that of the competitor, a hypothesis vented in recent weeks.
It is premature to dismiss the Honor project as a simple clone of Z Fold 3, given that it is not yet possible to know how many refinements the manufacturer has managed to introduce to distinguish its Magic V from competing products. As Oppo has shown with its recent Find N, there is still room to propose something new, while remaining in the wake of the classic folding with screen that closes inside and vertical hinge.
Certainly Magic V will not lack power, given that the rumors about the integration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC are becoming more and more insistent, after all that it is a top range has already explicitly said Honor. For completeness, please note the list of presumed technical characteristics:
- SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Display:
- Interior: foldable, 8 “, 2,200 x 2,480 pixels
- Exterior: 6.5 “
- Memory:
- 8GB of RAM
- 256GB of storage
- Camera:
- triple rear:
- 108MP main sensor
- ultra wide angle
- canvases
- front: 16MP
- triple rear:
- Battery: 4,500 mAh
- Operating system: Android 11, with Google services
An exact date for submission is still missing – stay tuned reads the description of the video – but the fact that the company is intensifying the previews on the characteristics of the smartphone suggests that it should not be long before the debut.