Honor Magic V, the first folding of Honor comes up to the power caps and betting on photography

Honor summoned us this January 10 to meet its first high-end folding, the Honor Magic V. It is a proposal in the style of the recent OPPO Find N, a foldable in “tablet” format that, when folded, is a conventional mobile. Asian manufacturers are solving the problem posed by the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is too narrow when folded.

We are going to tell you the specifications and features of this new Honor mobile, a foldable that comes to fight with the best in the market with a Qualcomm processor, good memories and promising cameras.

Honor Magic V datasheet

HONOR MAGIC V DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Folded: 160.4 × 72.7 × 14.3 mm

Unfolded: 160.4 × 141.1 × 6.7mm SCREEN Unfolded: 7.9 inches, OLED, 2272 × 1984 resolution, 90 Hz, 21: 9 aspect ratio

Folded: 6.45 inches, FHD + resolution, 120Hz PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 INTERNAL MEMORY 12 GB RAM 256 GB

512 GB BATTERY 4,750mAh

66W fast charge REAR CAMERA 50 MP

50 MP hyperspectral

50 MP UGA

ToF 3D FRONT CAMERA 42 MP OPERATING SYSTEM Magic UI based on Android 12 CONNECTIVITY 5G SA / NSA PRICE Not available

Big screen, big resolution

The Honor Magic V is the first foldable from the Asian company, and it comes with a 7.9-inch screen with technology OLED, high 90Hz refresh rate and 2272 × 1984 resolution when unfolded. When the panel is folded, it drops to 6.45 inches, Full HD + resolution and the refresh rate goes up to 120 Hz.

It has the best Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, accompanied by up to 12 + 512 GB of internal memory. To power such an ambitious set, the battery is 4,750mAh, one of the largest in folding mobiles.

At the design level, this Honor is very similar to what we saw in the OPPO Find N. It is not as elongated as the Fold, since its aspect ratio is not as high (21: 9). When folded, it looks like a “normal” phone, which will make it easier to use.

In terms of connectivity, it does not lack anything, with 5G, WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, etc. Finally, indicate that it has a fingerprint reader on the side.

Triple camera with an eye-catching sensor

On a photographic level, this Honor has three 50 megapixel sensors. The first of them is the main sensor, it also has a wide-angle sensor and, finally, a hyperspectral sensor, technology that we saw in the Huawei P50 Pocket.

This sensor is capable of capture information that the human eye does not seeas it shoots across the entire electromagnetic spectrum. Combining this information that it captures with the images of the main sensor to obtain more detail and increase the textures, especially in portraits.

Honor Magic V versions and price

The Honor Magic V has been officially presented in China, although there is no news about its possible arrival in Spain yet. We will update the price as soon as it is available.

Developing…