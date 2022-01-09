Honor Magic V: pictures, technical specifications and prices in China | Rumor

Honor Magic V will have uncompromising specifications and a lower price than the direct competitor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: two reliable sources, that is Mysmartparmi and the leaker known as @WhyLab on the Weibo social network, have spoken in the past few hours about the first leaflet of the Chinese company whose debut is expected very soon – next Monday. Let’s start with some renderings that allow us to make some considerations right away:

We see that the smartphone will be offered in at least three colors – white with vertical stripes texture, textured matte orange (imitation leather?) and glossy black (glass?). As we have already seen in recent days, the rear module is rectangular and includes three cameras aligned vertically, with the two at the ends in the foreground with respect to the central one. Next to it we find the LED, which according to the source will be dual-tone.

The renders suggest that the external display will have only one curved edge, the one facing outwards opposite the hinge – a layout that represents a bit of a return to the origins of this technology, with Samsung’s Galaxy Note Edge. We also note the presence of a central hole for the front camera, thus denying the rumors that they wanted a camera under the display (however, the possibility of a special edition cannot be excluded).

After that, here are all the details of the technical sheet that emerged:

  • display:
    • external: 6.45 “, OLED, resolution 2,560 x 1,080, density of 431 pixels per inch, refresh of 120 Hz, center hole for the camera
    • Internal: 7.9 “, flexible OLED, 2,272 x 1,984 resolution, 381 pixels per inch density, 90 Hz refresh
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 by Qualcomm
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • internal storage: 256 or 512 GB
  • cameras:
    • rear main: 50 MP with f / 1.9 aperture
    • ultrawide secondary: 50 MP with f / 2.2 aperture
    • “spectrum enhanced” secondary: 50 MP with f / 2.0 aperture
    • front: 42 MP with f / 2.4 aperture
  • battery: 4,750mAh, fast charging at 66W
  • measures:
    • closed dimensions: 160.4 x 72.7 x 14.3 mm
    • dimensions when open: 160.4 x 141.1 x 6.7 mm
    • weight: 293 g
  • OS: Android 12, custom Magic UI 6

Finally, i prices. A slide reveals that the “base” memory cut, that is 12 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage, will cost 13,999 renminbi, which at the current exchange rate is about € 1,942, while the dual-storage denomination will cost RMB 14,999, or approximately € 2,081. For reference, the Z Fold 3, which is now a few months old and of course the previous generation SoC, in China costs around 14,999 renminbi for the 12 + 256 GB cut.

However, it is interesting to note that, in a more unique than rare case, the prices for our Samsung folding market are actually lower than in China: € 1,849 in the price list net of discounts and promotions, again for the 12 + 256 GB memory cut. In short, it remains to be seen whether Honor will be able to remain competitive with respect to Z Fold3 even in our part – assuming and not granted that it decides to bring its folding here.

