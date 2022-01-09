Honor Magic V: pictures, technical specifications and prices in China | Rumor

The renders suggest that the external display will have only one curved edge , the one facing outwards opposite the hinge – a layout that represents a bit of a return to the origins of this technology, with Samsung’s Galaxy Note Edge. We also note the presence of a central hole for the front camera, thus denying the rumors that they wanted a camera under the display (however, the possibility of a special edition cannot be excluded).

After that, here are all the details of the technical sheet that emerged:

display: external: 6.45 “, OLED, resolution 2,560 x 1,080, density of 431 pixels per inch, refresh of 120 Hz, center hole for the camera Internal: 7.9 “, flexible OLED, 2,272 x 1,984 resolution, 381 pixels per inch density, 90 Hz refresh

SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 by Qualcomm

RAM: 12 GB

internal storage: 256 or 512 GB

cameras: rear main: 50 MP with f / 1.9 aperture ultrawide secondary: 50 MP with f / 2.2 aperture “spectrum enhanced” secondary: 50 MP with f / 2.0 aperture front: 42 MP with f / 2.4 aperture

battery: 4,750mAh, fast charging at 66W

measures: closed dimensions: 160.4 x 72.7 x 14.3 mm dimensions when open: 160.4 x 141.1 x 6.7 mm weight: 293 g

OS: Android 12, custom Magic UI 6

Finally, i prices. A slide reveals that the “base” memory cut, that is 12 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage, will cost 13,999 renminbi, which at the current exchange rate is about € 1,942, while the dual-storage denomination will cost RMB 14,999, or approximately € 2,081. For reference, the Z Fold 3, which is now a few months old and of course the previous generation SoC, in China costs around 14,999 renminbi for the 12 + 256 GB cut.

However, it is interesting to note that, in a more unique than rare case, the prices for our Samsung folding market are actually lower than in China: € 1,849 in the price list net of discounts and promotions, again for the 12 + 256 GB memory cut. In short, it remains to be seen whether Honor will be able to remain competitive with respect to Z Fold3 even in our part – assuming and not granted that it decides to bring its folding here.