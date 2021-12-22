Honor Magic V: official confirmation on the arrival of the leaflet

Honor breaks the delay and confirms the upcoming arrival of the its first foldable smartphone with a flexible screen: it’s called Honor Magic V and is the protagonist of an eloquent teaser image published by the company’s official Weibo account.

No “Magic Fold” or “Magic X” as previously proposed, the name – at least the one expected for the Chinese market – focuses on the letter “V” which lends itself to representing the two halves of the smartphone that fold thanks to the flexible screen. The image shows nothing more than this: the two parts seen in profile, joined by the hinge. Too little to determine exactly the size of the smartphone (clamshell or Galaxy Z Fold style?). According to previous rumors, the internal screen should measure 8 “and the secondary 6.5”, if so, the clamshell format would be excluded.

The certain fact – also quite obvious given that the recent production of leaflets now uses this solution – concerns the fact that the screen closes inside. The official teaser also confirms another detail, underlining that it is a product flagship, therefore with top-of-the-range hardware. As for the SoC, the integration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is assumed, but the company does not yet confirm this data.