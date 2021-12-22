Honor Magic V: official confirmation on the arrival of the leaflet

Honor breaks the delay and confirms the upcoming arrival of the its first foldable smartphone with a flexible screen: it’s called Honor Magic V and is the protagonist of an eloquent teaser image published by the company’s official Weibo account.
No “Magic Fold” or “Magic X” as previously proposed, the name – at least the one expected for the Chinese market – focuses on the letter “V” which lends itself to representing the two halves of the smartphone that fold thanks to the flexible screen.
The image shows nothing more than this: the two parts seen in profile, joined by the hinge. Too little to determine exactly the size of the smartphone (clamshell or Galaxy Z Fold style?). According to previous rumors, the internal screen should measure 8 “and the secondary 6.5”, if so, the clamshell format would be excluded.
There is also a lack of certainty regarding the launch date and the markets in which the leaflet will be marketed. China is certainly one of these and Honor says it won’t take long to know all the details of the product. Honor will thus join the other Chinese companies that in this period have decided to debut in an emerging market segment in which Samsung is dominating. A few days ago Oppo introduced its Find N and the presentation of Huawei’s P50 Pocket is expected for tomorrow.