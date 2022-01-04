Honor Magic V is imminent: there is the official date and a new image

Honor has finally confirmed the launch date of its first foldable smartphone with flexible display: the appointment with Magic V is set for January 10, the event will be held in China when it will be 12.30 in Italy. The confirmation comes to crown a trail of indiscretions and official confirmations on the characteristics of the product, first of all the one spread with the video teaser a few days ago that unveiled the design of the smartphone.
To continue to keep interest high, Honor has shared a new image that provides more details about the device. At the rear, the camera module comprising i three goals enclosed in a rectangular element, the flash is on the side. Also note the design of the back cover characterized by the finish with a texture of very dense vertical lines – it is a bit more flashy than the linear style of other competitors, think of Galaxy Z Fold3 or Oppo Find N. From the front it can still be seen once the front camera enclosed in a hole (detail already emerged in the previous video).
- processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- display:
- Interior: foldable, 8 “, 2,200 x 2,480 pixels, 120 Hz refresh, hole on the top left for the front camera
- External: 6.5 “, 90 Hz, top center hole for the front camera
- memory: 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage
- Camera:
- triple rear:
- 50 MP main sensor
- ultra wide angle
- canvases
- front: 16MP
- Battery: 4,500mAh, fast charging at 66W
- Operating system: Android 11, with Google services