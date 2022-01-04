Honor Magic V is imminent: there is the official date and a new image

1013679.jpeg
1013679.jpeg

Honor has finally confirmed the launch date of its first foldable smartphone with flexible display: the appointment with Magic V is set for January 10, the event will be held in China when it will be 12.30 in Italy. The confirmation comes to crown a trail of indiscretions and official confirmations on the characteristics of the product, first of all the one spread with the video teaser a few days ago that unveiled the design of the smartphone.

To continue to keep interest high, Honor has shared a new image that provides more details about the device. At the rear, the camera module comprising i three goals enclosed in a rectangular element, the flash is on the side. Also note the design of the back cover characterized by the finish with a texture of very dense vertical lines – it is a bit more flashy than the linear style of other competitors, think of Galaxy Z Fold3 or Oppo Find N. From the front it can still be seen once the front camera enclosed in a hole (detail already emerged in the previous video).

Honor for the moment does not provide other details on the technical characteristics of the Magic V, but it is almost certain that it will be the first folding equipped with the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The smartphone will follow the style of the folding cleared by Samsung with its Folds, so vertical hinge with book opening, large internal screen (8 “) and large secondary external screen (in this case it should be 6.5”).
EXPECTED FEATURES
  • processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • display:
    • Interior: foldable, 8 “, 2,200 x 2,480 pixels, 120 Hz refresh, hole on the top left for the front camera
    • External: 6.5 “, 90 Hz, top center hole for the front camera
  • memory: 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage
  • Camera:
    • triple rear:
      • 50 MP main sensor
      • ultra wide angle
      • canvases
    • front: 16MP
  • Battery: 4,500mAh, fast charging at 66W
  • Operating system: Android 11, with Google services

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR