Honor Magic V, high refresh for both displays and 66 W charging

50 MP main camera and both high refresh displays: these are the salient advances of the well-known Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo in relation to Honor Magic V, the first folding smartphone of the former Huawei brand now independent to avoid the Ban. The source also anticipates other details, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, already confirmed in other locations by more or less official sources; and fast charging at 66 W.

The source, who says he personally viewed a prototype of the smartphone, adds a few more details on the screens: the internal one, flexible, will go as far as 120 Hz refresh maximum, while the outer one will stop at 90 Hz. In both there is a hole to make room for the front cameras, but in a different position: in the upper left corner for the internal display, in the upper center instead for the external one. It should be noted that since it is a prototype the specifications could change, at least a little, on the final model.