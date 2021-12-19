Honor Magic Fold, no Dimensity 9000: there will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Honor Magic Fold will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, according to the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, always very active on the Chinese social network Weibo: the indiscretion is in contrast with what emerged in recent weeks, which indicated an unspecified chip, but with a CPU core configuration that does not match that of the next-generation top-of-the-range Qualcomm chip. S8 Gen 1 has in fact:

1 Cortex-X2 based custom core

3 custom cores based on Cortex-A710

4 custom cores based on Cortex-A510 While the chip hypothesized so far had: 4 Cortex-A77 based cores (one of the four highest frequency for peak operations)

4 cores based on Cortex-A55 In summary, they are right two generations of different SoCs. The new Snapdragon is based on the CPU designs presented by Arm Holdings last spring, while the A77s date back to the spring of 2020 (the A55s are years old even, but up until last year they were the most up-to-date energy-saving cores in circulation).

The source’s indiscretion comes in response to MediaTek’s announcement of the first partners for its new flagship SoC, the Dimensity 9000: Honor was specifically mentioned by the Chinese chipmaker. Of course it is not a denial of official news: we will simply find the chip on other devices.

THE EXPECTED FEATURES