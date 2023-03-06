Honor Magic 5 Ultimate announced with USB-C headphone jack and leather back

The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate mobile phone was advertised in China with few differences compared to the Pro version. It is, then, a model for the local market, with features such as a leather-covered back to give the device a more elegant look. This new style arrives in two colors made in vegan leather, called elegant black It is Burning Orange. It also arrives with a case made of premium leather. Montblanc Bespoke. The item comes with the smartphone, as well as the USB-C input headphones.

Generally speaking, these are the differences between the model and the version released in Europe during MWC. Otherwise, it has the same specs as the more powerful Pro variant. That is, the cell phone comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2as well as 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. - Advertisement - The other attributes of the technical sheet have a 6.81-inch LPTO OLED screen, a resolution of 1,312 x 2,848 pixels and support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The battery has a capacity of 5,450mAh and the product charger has a power of 66W. It has three 50MP rear cameras (main, ultra-wide and macro/zoom) and two front lenses, one 12MP and a depth sensor.

price and availability